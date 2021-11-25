A Newcastle-based software firm is spearheading a new inimitable product designed to prevent the mismanagement of data and breaches of GDPR obligations across all businesses that hold sensitive data with the help from global software publisher Infotel SA (France) and support from the Department of International Trade.

Infotel UK Consulting (Infotel UK), will be launching Deepeo at the IRMS (Information Records Management Society) conference in Birmingham 28-30th November after receiving a pledge of €1.5m investment for the project over the next three years from Infotel SA, of which Infotel UK is a subsidiary, with a 51% share, to help fund its development and execution.

The software is the UK’s first comprehensive automated package that offers tailored cloud-based services across multiple systems to protect supply chain accounts, increase security and permission controls, deletions and housekeeping, anonymisation and limit access to confidential information – a tool that managing director Mundeep Nayyar believes will be a ‘game changer’ for businesses across the world.

“There have been many inspired software packages available since GDPR came into force, which largely concentrate on only one aspect of compliance per system in the EU or that have to be implemented manually, which can be costly and time-consuming as well as leaving businesses vulnerable without a fully safeguarded solution,” said Mr Nayyar.

“But while GDPR is an EU law, it applies to any company that makes its website or services available to EU citizens, including US companies, so anyone can fall foul to data breaches.

“Deepeo helps companies manage all aspects of their business more effectively, by offering a full range of powerful features which are not currently available elsewhere. Our commitment is to continuously develop the software, automatically upgrade and provide support so that all data remains secure to match market demand and regulatory requirements.”

The UK GDPR and DPA 2018 set a maximum fine of £17.5 million or 4% of annual global turnover – whichever is greater – for infringements. Several multi-corporations such as British Airways, Marriot Inc. and WhatsApp have recently violated such breaches leaving them with hefty fines.

Already a proven valuable software for customers including Virgin Money, the team developed the software to be accessible and adapted for any business.

Integration programme manager for Virgin Money, Chris Rose, said: “Deepeo has been invaluable to us as a business. Infotel UK is a great example of a small team of talented and creative experts coming together to create a fantastic product that has satisfied the difficult requirements of GDPR compliance.”

Infotel UK started operating in 2015, delivering custom-made software and applications that helps businesses improve their operations and is a subsidiary of Infotel SA (France), a €235m turnover group listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange. The Infotel Group has 20 offices across Europe and the US.

Norma Redfearn CBE, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “I am delighted to see a company that we, as a Council, helped become established here in North Tyneside in 2015, grow and develop new products that are making an impact and helping other businesses all over the world. It’s always great to see a locally-based business going from strength to strength and I wish Infotel UK all the best for the future.”