Almost half of large vans and a third of light commercial vehicles fail their MOT

The average repair cost is £143, leaving van drivers with a collective bill of £193 million to get back on the road

Lighting, brakes and suspension top the list for why vans fail the test

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering 10 per cent discount on its comprehensive All-in servicing package†

Milton Keynes, UK – UK van drivers face a £193 million repair bill each year to get back on the road after failed MOTs, according to research by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. To help keep Britain moving, the manufacturer is offering a 10 per cent winter discount on its All-in service package.

On average, almost half (45 per cent) of vans between 3.0-3.5 tonnes fail their MOT every year*, while around a third of light commercial vehicles initially fail the test. The average cost to repair a failed vehicle so it can pass the test is £143**, leaving UK van drivers with an estimated £193 million bill.

The most common reasons for failure are damaged lights, faulty brakes and unsafe suspension, according to data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and these are all items that would be checked and maintained during regular servicing.

To help give van drivers peace of mind and prevent unexpected repair costs, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering 10 per cent off† its All-in service package. The offer, which runs until 31 December 2021, will save van drivers over £80, usually priced at £839.30 and now only £755.37 – with monthly payments now from just £31.47.

The All-in package combines two services (one major, one minor), two MOTs, two years’ warranty, and two years’ roadside assistance, and saves van drivers an average of £1,558^ over the two-year period, compared to pay-as-you-go prices.

James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “The figures reveal many vans are failing the MOT with simple maintenance issues that would be picked up by regular servicing, and it’s leaving van drivers risking unwanted downtime and an unexpected repair bill to get back on the road. Our All-in package, which is now even more appealing with our winter discount, provides owners with complete peace of mind – all part of our Working With You promise to take the strain out of van ownership and give our customers more time to focus on their businesses.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk. For details of the All-in package, please speak to your Van Centre or click here