UK Weather Forecast for Friday 15th August 2025 – A Mild, Sunny Day Across the Country

Introduction – A Beautifully Mild and Sunny Day Ahead

The UK is set to enjoy one of the most pleasant summer days of the season on Friday, 15th August 2025. With mostly sunny skies, mild temperatures, and light breezes, conditions are ideal for outdoor activities, summer events, and weekend travel plans.

According to the latest forecast, high pressure will dominate across much of the country, keeping rain at bay and allowing for long spells of sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s°C (68–73°F) for many areas, with slightly cooler conditions in coastal and northern regions.

This comprehensive, region-by-region forecast will guide you through exactly what to expect in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, so you can make the most of this late-summer sunshine.

National Weather Overview – 15 August 2025

Friday’s UK weather will be shaped by a stable high-pressure system situated to the southwest, drawing in dry, mild air from the Atlantic. This will mean calm conditions, limited cloud cover, and no significant rain for most regions.

Here’s the UK-wide summary for tomorrow:

Morning: A cool but bright start, with temperatures around 13–15°C in most areas. Early mist in sheltered valleys will quickly lift.

Afternoon: Long spells of sunshine, with highs between 21–23°C inland. Coastal regions will be cooler at around 18–20°C .

Evening: Warm early evening sunshine fading to clear skies, with temperatures dropping to 15–17°C after sunset.

Wind: Light westerly or north-westerly breezes, generally 5–10 mph.

Rain risk: Very low, under 5% for most regions.

Hourly UK Weather Forecast – 15 August 2025

00:00–06:00: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures around 14–15°C, calm winds.

06:00–09:00: Bright, sunny intervals; temperatures rising from 14°C to 18°C.

09:00–12:00: Mostly sunny, temperatures climbing to 21°C inland.

12:00–15:00: Peak warmth of the day – 22–23°C for many, cooler along coasts.

15:00–18:00: Sunshine continues, temperatures holding steady around 21°C.

18:00–21:00: Golden evening light, gradually cooling to 18°C.

21:00–00:00: Partly cloudy and mild, around 15–16°C.

Regional Forecasts for 15 August 2025

To make planning your day easier, here’s the breakdown for each UK nation and major region.

London & South East England

Morning: Clear skies and bright sunshine from the start; temperatures around 16°C .

Afternoon: Warmest part of the country, peaking at 23°C , with light winds making it feel comfortable.

Evening: Ideal for outdoor dining or late walks, remaining around 19°C until sunset.

Travel tip: Roads and tourist attractions may be busy due to the good weather—plan for extra travel time.

South West England

Morning: Sunny with a few wispy clouds, starting at 15°C .

Afternoon: Temperatures reaching 21°C inland, slightly cooler on the coasts at 18°C .

Evening: Clear skies, dropping to around 17°C.

Coastal note: Great conditions for beach trips, but UV levels remain moderate—sun protection is advised.

Midlands

Morning: A calm, bright start, with 14°C at dawn.

Afternoon: Warming to 22°C , ideal for countryside walks or outdoor events.

Evening: Clear skies and a comfortable 18°C after sunset.

Event tip: Outdoor markets and festivals in the Midlands should enjoy perfect conditions.

Northern England

Morning: A mix of sunshine and light cloud, starting around 13°C .

Afternoon: Highs of 20–21°C inland; coastal areas cooler at 18°C.

Evening: Clear and mild, 16°C by 9 pm.

Photography tip: The light will be excellent for landscape shots in the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales.

Scotland

Morning: Mostly sunny in the east, light cloud in the west; temperatures around 12–14°C .

Afternoon: Eastern lowlands warming to 20°C , cooler in the Highlands at 16–17°C .

Evening: Mild and clear, with lows around 14°C.

Travel tip: Highland routes will be bright and dry—good conditions for hiking.

Wales

Morning: Sunny spells and light winds; starting at 14°C .

Afternoon: Inland highs of 21°C , cooler along the Cardigan Bay coast.

Evening: A beautiful sunset expected, around 18°C by dusk.

Beach tip: Good surf conditions in Pembrokeshire, with gentle breezes.

Northern Ireland

Morning: Partly sunny, 13°C to start.

Afternoon: Highs of 19–20°C , with good visibility for coastal walks.

Evening: Clear and calm, falling to 15°C.

Tourism note: Ideal for exploring the Causeway Coast or Belfast city centre.

UV Index & Sun Safety – 15 August 2025

With largely clear skies, UV levels will be moderate to high across much of the UK. This means:

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) if spending extended time outdoors.

Sunglasses and hats are recommended for midday activities.

Children should have extra protection during peak sun hours (11 am–3 pm).

Pollen & Air Quality Outlook

Pollen: Low to moderate levels, mainly grass and weed pollen.

Air Quality: Generally good across the UK, with minimal pollution build-up thanks to light breezes.

Travel & Event Planning for 15 August 2025

The settled weather means:

Excellent driving conditions with minimal disruption expected.

Rail services unlikely to face weather-related delays.

Outdoor events, markets, festivals, and sporting fixtures will see near-perfect weather.

Summary Table – UK Weather 15 August 2025

Region Morning (°C) Afternoon High (°C) Evening (°C) Conditions London & South East 16 23 19 Sunny South West England 15 21 17 Sunny Midlands 14 22 18 Sunny Northern England 13 21 16 Sunny intervals Scotland 12 20 14 Mostly sunny Wales 14 21 18 Sunny Northern Ireland 13 20 15 Sunny intervals

Final Thoughts

Friday, 15th August 2025, promises to be a standout summer’s day in the UK—mild, sunny, and calm from morning through night. With no significant weather hazards expected, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, whether that’s a walk in the countryside, a trip to the coast, or an evening meal in the garden.

With temperatures in the low to mid-20s°C for many areas and virtually no rain risk, this is one of those rare days when the UK’s weather truly delivers.