Northern England Weather Forecast for Tuesday, 12 August 2025: Hazy Sunshine and Rising Heat

1. Morning Snapshot: Starting Mild with Hazy Sunshine

On Tuesday, 12 August 2025, Northern England greets the day with hazy sunshine, mild air, and rising warmth on the horizon.

In Newcastle upon Tyne, mornings begin around 14–15 °C (57–59 °F) under a mix of intermittent clouds and hazy sun, gradually warming into the low 20s °C by late morning.

Further west in Manchester, conditions start similarly dry and mild at 17 °C (63 °F). The skies lift from cloud to fluctuating sunshine, priming the region for a notable temperature rise by afternoon.

2. Midday & Afternoon Outlook: A Gradual Climb Toward Heat

Newcastle upon Tyne

From 12 PM onward, expect steadily brightening skies and temperatures escalating toward 24 °C (75 °F) by mid-afternoon. The air is humid but manageable, with UV levels increasing—sun protection is advised for prolonged outdoor activity.

Manchester & North-West England

A warm sweep carries in from the south: temperatures climb rapidly to 26–28 °C (78–82 °F) around midday, peaking at 28 °C (82 °F) by 2–3 PM. Hazy sunshine dominates, making for an atmospheric summer scorcher—by Northern standards.

3. Evening Wind-Down: Warm, Calm, and Clear

Newcastle & Northern Hills

Evening brings milder conditions with temperatures around 19–20 °C (66–68 °F), alongside clearing skies—perfect for a stroll.

Manchester & Surrounding Areas

Stay warm well into the evening: temperatures hover near 24–26 °C (75–79 °F) until around 7 PM, gradually cooling to 22–23 °C (72–73 °F) later.

4. Northern England Weather at a Glance

Region Morning Midday/Afternoon Evening Newcastle & North-East Hazy sun, 14–17 °C Hazy sun, up to 24 °C Clear, 19–20 °C Manchester & North-West Warm sun, 17–20 °C Hot and hazy, 26–28 °C Mild, 22–24 °C

5. Why Today Will Be Hotter: Weather Drivers

6. Climatological Context: How Today Compares

Average August highs in England generally range between 20–22 °C , with 6 hours of sunshine per day. weather2travel.com+1weather2travel.com+1

Today significantly exceeds these averages, especially in cities like Manchester where temps approach 28 °C —a record-high for the region in August.

August 2025 is running 0.7 °C above historical averages, and days like today reflect this upward shift. easeweather.com

7. Health & Comfort Tips for the Day

Stay hydrated : Moderate risk persists with heat alert in place.

Plan outdoor activity early : Morning and evening are cooler.

Stay protected : Use sunscreen, wear hats, and UV-friendly sunglasses from midday.

Check on vulnerable individuals : The heat alert covers regions with communities at risk. GOV.UK+1The Times+1

Stay cool indoors: Where possible, keep shades drawn and fans or cool air circulating.

8. At a Regional Glance

Newcastle & North-East

Great for parks, open-air markets, or riverside walks in the afternoon.

Cooler coastal breezes may offer relief if it feels too sticky.

Manchester & North-West

Perfect for unfettered outdoor time—but midday sun can feel intense. Memorable evening strolls are on the cards as the heat eases.

Yorkshire & Humber

Expect conditions in between—warm, mostly dry, with highs around 24 °C. Good luck chasing shade!

9. What’s Next: Looking Beyond Today

The forecast foresees continued warm to hot weather through mid-August, especially under high pressure. Northern England may see isolated thundery showers later in the week, with temperatures staying above seasonal averages through the weekend and into the week after. Met Office

Final Summary

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, delivers a hot and hazy summer highlight for Northern England. Expect:

Newcastle & district : highs near 24 °C under hazy sunshine

Manchester & surroundings : soaring temps up to 28–29 °C, feeling steamy

Heat alert in force—fluid intake, shade, and awareness are your best friends today.