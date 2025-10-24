UK Weather Forecast for Friday 24th October 2025: A Brighter Day with Milder Air — But Autumn Still in Charge

As we approach the end of October, Friday the 24th brings some promising signs for the UK’s weather: there’s a shift towards brighter skies, slightly in many regions, and a somewhat calmer feel compared to earlier in the week. That said, we’re still very much in autumn’s realm — cloud, cooler mornings, and potential for dampness or mist. Whether you’re commuting, venturing outdoors, or just prepping your wardrobe, it’s a day worth understanding in detail.

General Overview: What to Expect Nationwide

Friday’s forecast suggests that many parts of the UK will enjoy a more settled and brighter day, aided by higher pressure building or drifting in. The meteorological mood lightens: fewer showers, more dry hours, and milder afternoon temperatures. However, mornings will remain cool and there may be patches of mist or fog, especially inland and in valleys.

Morning: Most regions start with cool temperatures around 6-8 °C , possibly lower in sheltered spots. Overnight cloud may clear and leave some sunshine. A few early mist/fog patches are likely.

Afternoon: Daytime highs could reach around 10-12 °C (maybe 13-14 °C in the most sheltered southern parts). Dry spells will dominate, with more sunshine and fewer showers than earlier in the week.

Evening & Night: Conditions increasingly dry. Skies may clear somewhat, leading to colder overnight lows — potentially 4-6 °C in quieter inland spots. Lights and warm layers become relevant.

In short: a step toward more comfortable autumn weather — but don’t forget it’s still late October and the conditions will reflect that.

🌤 Northern England: Brighter, Drying, with a Crisp Feel

In the North West and North East (cities such as Carlisle, Lancaster, Newcastle, Teesside), Northern England should see one of the better days of the week.

Morning

A cool start: anywhere from 5-7 °C , possibly nearer to 4-5 °C in sheltered valleys.

Mist or fog patches possible early on in river valleys or low-lying areas; these should lift by mid-morning.

The cloud cover may begin to break, allowing some weak sunshine to come through.

Afternoon

Highs around 10-11 °C , perhaps 12 °C in the most sheltered places.

Many locations will remain dry, with sunshine more likely than earlier this week.

Winds relatively light for the region, aiding the mild sensation.

Evening

Dry conditions likely continue into the evening; cloud may thin.

Overnight low dipping toward 3-5 °C in some sheltered spots — a brisk autumn night ahead.

A good night for a clear view of the stars if the skies permit.

Take-away: A crisp, pleasant day for Northern England — not warm, but one of the better ones this week. Great for a walk or outdoor commute, just wrap up warmly early.

🌦 The Midlands: Improving, With a Mild Afternoon

In the Midlands (including Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry), Friday promises to improve compared to earlier in the week — fewer showers, more dry hours, and slightly milder air.

Morning

Start around 6-8 °C . Possibly some low cloud or patchy mist which lifts.

The cloud base may break, giving occasional glimpses of sunshine.

Afternoon

Highs of about 11-12 °C , maybe up to 13 °C in very sheltered locations.

Dry for the most part; the risk of rain is low.

Pleasant enough for outdoor activity, though still a crisp edge in the air.

Evening

Conditions remain dry for many; skies may clear a little.

Overnight low heading toward 4-6 °C — refrigeration-like for late October.

Good chance for a clear, chilly night.

Take-away: The Midlands are in for a decent day — mild by recent standards and mostly dry. Ideal for errands, brief outdoor activity, or a walk after work.

☀️ Southern England: The Best of the Day — Milder & Brighter

Southern England (London, South East, parts of the South West) is likely to have the most favourable conditions on Friday — milder, brighter, and drier.

Morning

Starting from around 7-8 °C , perhaps closer to 9 °C in very sheltered suburbs or near coastlines.

Fog or mist possible early in low-lying zones; lifts fairly quickly with increasing sunshine chances.

Afternoon

Highs of 12-14 °C , making it the warmest region of the UK for the day.

Sunshine more likely, with thicker cloud breaking in places and rain unlikely.

A noticeably more pleasant afternoon for being outdoors.

Evening

Dry conditions expected to last into the evening; skies may become clearer.

Overnight low around 5-7 °C , milder than many regions but still needing a coat if you’re out late.

A good evening for a stroll or outdoor plans, if you’re dressed appropriately.

Take-away: If you can be in the southern part of the UK on Friday, it’ll likely feel the most comfortable of all regions this day. Use the afternoon sunshine while it lasts.

🌬 Wales: Drier Than Earlier, With Milder Pockets

Wales will benefit from Friday’s improving trend. While western coasts and upland areas may remain a little cooler and possibly cloudier, a broadly drier, milder day is on offer.

Morning

Temps begin around 6-8 °C . Some lingering cloud and coastal mist possible.

Inland and eastern parts of Wales may see sunshine earlier.

Afternoon

Highs of 11-13 °C in sheltered inland or eastern Wales. Western coast (Pembrokeshire, Cardigan Bay) may be a little cooler or cloudier.

Dry for much of the afternoon, with fewer showers and more promising breaks.

Evening

Conditions generally dry; the western coastal zones might still see occasional cloud build.

Overnight lows possibly 4-5 °C in valleys; elsewhere 5-7 °C .

A nice evening for outdoor plans, provided you pick your spot.

Take-away: Wales is looking up for Friday — good chance of dry, milder conditions, especially away from the exposed west coast.

🌄 Scotland: A Mixed Bag — Better in the East, Cooler in the West

Scotland remains the area with most contrasts. The west (Highlands, islands, exposed coasts) will still see some cooler, cloudier, maybe damp conditions, while east/central Scotland can enjoy the improving trend.

Morning

West: Start around 4-6 °C , with cloud and possible drizzle in some areas.

East/Central: Temps around 6-8 °C, some clearing possible leading to brighter spells.

Afternoon

West: Highs around 9-10 °C , likely still feeling cool due to cloud or wind.

East/Central: Up to 11-12 °C , better chance of sunshine and more comfortable outdoors.

Wind will be lighter than earlier in the week, especially inland.

Evening

West: Cooler evening ahead with cloud likely to persist; overnight low maybe 2-4 °C in sheltered spots.

East/Central: Clearer skies, easier outdoor evening; overnight low around 3-5 °C .

A crisp night for Scotland — especially the higher ground.

Take-away: If you’re in Scotland on Friday, the east and central areas are the best bet for a tolerable day. The west remains more challenging weather-wise.

🌦 Northern Ireland: Drying and Mild by Late Afternoon

Northern Ireland is in line with the improving UK picture: an increasingly dry day, mildish afternoon, and cooler overnight. Good for outdoor plans.

Morning

Starting near 6-7 °C . Some low cloud or mist possible early.

Drying trend from early on.

Afternoon

Highs around 10-12 °C . Mostly dry, possibly some sunshine smiling through in parts.

A pleasant enough air for an autumn day.

Evening

Dry into the evening, with skies possibly clearing.

Overnight lows heading toward 4-6 °C .

A comfortable evening for being out, if you dress for the chill.

Take-away: Northern Ireland should see one of the better weather days of the week — mild, mostly dry, and improving.

🌡 Temperature Summary (Daytime Highs)

Here’s a table summarising expected daytime maximums across UK regions for Friday:

Region High (°C) Conditions Scotland (West) ~9-10 °C Cooler, some cloud Scotland (East/Central) ~11-12 °C Brighter, more comfortable Northern Ireland ~10-12 °C Mild, drying North West England ~10-11 °C Drying, some bright spells North East England ~10-11 °C Similar to NW Midlands ~11-12 °C Improving, mildish South West England ~12-13 °C Best of rest, mild South East England ~12-14 °C Warmest, brightest West Wales ~11-13 °C Mild, but more exposed East Wales ~12-13 °C Good for outdoor

🧭 Winds, Pressure & Visibility

With higher pressure gradually building, wind speeds are likely to ease**, especially compared to earlier in the week. That helps the feeling of “milder” air. In more sheltered inland zones wind will be light; coastal and exposed upland areas may still feel a breeze.

Visibility: With likely dry spells and some sunshine, visibility should be good for much of the UK. That said, early mist or fog in valleys or low lying areas remains a possibility, especially in the morning — so take care if driving or travelling then.

🌫 Road Travel & Outdoor Activity Considerations

For Commuters and Drivers

Morning mist/fog risk : Especially in valleys or inland low spots — give yourself extra time and use dipped headlights if needed.

Dry roads : Much of the UK likely to be dry, so fewer issues with wet/slippery surfaces compared to heavier rain days.

Good visibility for most of the day, making travel easier.

For Outdoor Activity, Gardening, Walking

This is one of the better days this week for enjoying the outdoors: dry spells, milder air, and likely some sunshine.

Even so, it’s late October — so dress in layers (base layer + warm mid-layer + light jacket).

If you’ll be out early or later in the day, a warm hat and gloves may be useful (especially in northern/Scottish regions).

Late afternoon and evening outdoors will need warmth because temperatures drop quickly once the sun sets.

Evening Plans

A good evening for outdoor plans in many regions. Clearer skies may allow for a crisp, fresh night.

If you plan to be out late, especially in the north, bring a warm layer — possibly a small blanket for seating if outdoors!

Forecast suggests colder overnight — car park your vehicle away from open winds if possible, consider scraping frost or waking to cold if early morning activity.

🌍 What This Day Means for Your Week

Friday (24 Oct) looks like a turning point in the week: we’re moving toward a more settled, milder feel. After earlier days of cooler, more showery, and unsettled conditions, this day offers a break — a chance to get outside and feel like you’re catching a decent autumn day.

Best region for outdoor comfort : Southern England (especially the South East) and eastern parts of England/Wales.

Region still needing caution : Western Scotland (and perhaps upland/wind-exposed zones) — still cooler and less favourable.

What about the weekend? This improvement on Friday will set the tone. If high pressure further builds, Saturday and Sunday may bring more of the same (or slightly better) if you’re lucky.

For those with plans for the weekend — walking, relaxing outdoors, family outings — Friday presents a good prelude. It’s a nice “buffer” day before the week ends.

☀️ Summary: Friday 24 October 2025 in a nutshell

To summarise: a drying, brighter, and milder day across much of the UK — still clearly autumnal, but considerably better than many earlier days this week. Some key takeaways:

Cloud cover still present in many areas, but the chance of sunshine improves.

Showers are unlikely or minimal in much of the country.

Daytime highs around 10-14 °C , mildest in the south.

Evenings and overnight will be colder , with lows dipping to 3-6 °C in sheltered spots.

A good day for getting outside, catching some air, walking, or simply feeling like autumn rather than deep winter.

In practical terms: enjoy the relative improvement, but stay prepared. A light waterproof, warm layers, and if you’re out early or late be ready for the chill. It’s not a sun-and-summer day by any means, but it’s a solid autumn day.