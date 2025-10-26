North East England Weather Forecast — Sunday 26 October 2025

Rain returns, cooler feel across Tyne & Wear, County Durham, Northumberland and Teesside

After a few days that flirted with brighter skies, Sunday turns decidedly autumnal across the North East. Expect a chilly start, cloud building from the west, and rain pushing in from late morning through the afternoon, becoming fairly widespread by evening. It won’t be a washout from dawn, but the comfortable outdoor window is early.

Quick take

Best outdoor window: Early morning (before late morning/midday)

Daytime highs: 8–10°C (feels cooler in the wind and rain)

Evening lows: 6–8°C (as low as 4–6°C in sheltered inland spots)

Main hazards: Wet roads in showers, reduced visibility on higher routes (A68, A69, A66 approaches), gustier coastal edges

The set-up: a late-October reset

A fresh Atlantic push brings thicker cloud and a band of rain from the west. The North East starts relatively dry but cold, then trends cooler-and-wetter as the day matures. Coastal areas will feel a touch milder but breezier; inland and upland districts feel colder once the rain arrives.

Timeline — hour by hour feel (indicative)

06:00–09:00 : Chilly, mostly dry, cloud increasing. Inland patches near 4–6°C ; coast 6–7°C .

09:00–12:00 : Cloud thickens; light rain begins to edge into western Northumberland and the Dales, nudging east.

12:00–16:00 : Rain on/off for many — heaviest/burdensome over hills and exposed coasts. Highs 8–10°C .

16:00–20:00 : Rain and showers fairly widespread; damp commute home. Breezier on the coast.

Late evening: Showery, cool and clammy; sheltered inland spots dip toward 5–6°C.

Micro-region breakdown

Tyne & Wear (Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, South/North Tyneside)

Morning: Cold and mostly dry to start; cloud piles in quickly.

Afternoon: Patchy rain develops and turns more frequent; coast feels breezy and raw. Highs 9–10°C .

Evening: Showery, poor visibility in heavier bursts. Feels chilly outdoors and at St James’/Stadium of Light environs if you’re out late.

Tip: Early dog walks along the Quayside/Seaburn best before late morning. Afternoon needs a waterproof layer.

County Durham & Tees Valley (Durham, Darlington, Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Newton Aycliffe)

Morning: Dry window for errands; a crisp 6–7°C .

Afternoon: Rain spreads in from west , turning the A1(M)/A19 corridors damp and greasy. Highs 9–10°C .

Evening: Ongoing showers; rural dips to 5–6°C. Fog patches possible late where winds ease.

Tip: If you’re heading to Roseberry Topping/Teesdale, visibility will drop quickly once rain arrives. Pack a shell and warm mid-layer.

Northumberland coast & lowlands (Berwick, Bamburgh, Seahouses, Alnwick, Amble, Ashington)

Morning: Brighter breaks possible very early , but cloud wins out.

Afternoon: On/off rain , brisker feel on exposed promenades (Seahouses, Blyth). Highs 8–9°C .

Evening: Persistent dampness; raw breeze clings to the shoreline.

Tip: Coastal walks (Bamburgh–Seahouses) are fine first thing; after lunch, expect wind-blown drizzle and spray.

Northumberland uplands (Hexham, Hadrian’s Wall, Kielder, Coquetdale, Cheviots)

Morning: Cold start ( 4–6°C ), clouding over quickly.

Afternoon: Rain most frequent here , with lower cloud caps on ridges. Feels very cool in the wind. Highs 7–8°C at best.

Evening: Showery, murky on high routes; give extra time on the A68/A69 and minor moor roads.

Tip: If you’re hiking Kielder/Hadrian’s Wall, aim early and be prepared to turn back if cloud drops.

Coastal vs inland: who fares better?

Coast: Slightly milder, breezier and danker when the rain kicks in; wind chill trims comfort.

Inland valleys: Colder at dawn, but the rain and low cloud later make it feel raw too — especially north and west of the Tyne/Tees.

Travel & commuting

Roads

Greasy surfaces after a dry early window turning wet — classic first-rain slick.

High routes (A68/A69) and Pennine approaches can see misty patches and spray; add braking distance.

Urban glare: low sun is unlikely, but standing water + headlights can still reduce contrast; keep lights on and speeds down in heavier bursts.

Rail/Metro

Generally fine, but wet platforms and slippery underfoot by afternoon/evening. Minor weather-related dwell times possible if downpours coincide with peaks.

Cycling & e-scooters

Mornings are your best bet. By afternoon, plan for spray, pothole pooling, and gusts along the coast/bridges.

Outdoors & family plans

Parks & play (Jesmond Dene, Saltwell, Ropner, Stewart/Herrington): Go early ; after lunch, expect soggy grass, muddy paths.

Coast (Tynemouth Longsands, Seaburn, Redcar): Quick morning strolls fine; pack hood and gloves later.

Country walks (Hamsterley, Chopwell, Gibside, Wallington): Low cloud and showers degrade views after late morning; use waterproof boots.

Sport & training

Grass pitches likely playable but softening as rain accumulates; pack moulded studs and a dry change.

Runners : Consider wind-sheltered loops (Town Moor’s exposed; riverside/parks better).

Gym-goers: If you’re saving the run for later, a treadmill swap might be kinder on joints (and kit).

Health & comfort

Feels colder than the numbers once rain and breeze arrive.

Layering plan: base layer + warm mid-layer (fleece/knit) + waterproof shell .

Hands/ears get chilly fast in coastal wind — light gloves/beanie help.

For kids: waterproofs for afternoon pick-ups; spare socks always a win.

What about tonight?

Showery and cool, especially inland. Sheltered dips toward 5–6°C ; coast 6–8°C .

Patchy mist could develop late in rural folds if winds drop between showers.

At-a-glance temps

Area Early AM Mid-PM High Eve Newcastle / Gateshead 6–7°C 9–10°C 7–8°C Sunderland / Seaham 6–7°C 9–10°C 7–8°C North Tyneside / Whitley Bay 6–7°C 9–10°C 7–8°C Durham City 5–6°C 9–10°C 6–7°C Middlesbrough / Stockton / Redcar 6–7°C 9–10°C 7–8°C Darlington / A1(M) corridor 5–6°C 9–10°C 6–7°C Alnwick / Amble / Bamburgh 5–6°C 8–9°C 6–7°C Hexham / Hadrian’s Wall 4–5°C 7–8°C 5–6°C Kielder / Upper Coquetdale 4–5°C 7–8°C 5–6°C

(Values represent typical “feel” for today; local microclimates vary.)

Practical checklist

✅ Waterproof jacket (with hood)

✅ Warm mid-layer + spare socks for kids

✅ Windproof layer for coastal plans

✅ Extra travel time for late-day drives (spray, puddling)

✅ Head torch if you’re out near dusk — clocks change this weekend and light goes fast