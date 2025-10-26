North East England Weather Forecast — Sunday 26 October 2025

Rain returns, cooler feel across Tyne & Wear, County Durham, Northumberland and Teesside
After a few days that flirted with brighter skies, Sunday turns decidedly autumnal across the North East. Expect a chilly start, cloud building from the west, and rain pushing in from late morning through the afternoon, becoming fairly widespread by evening. It won’t be a washout from dawn, but the comfortable outdoor window is early.
Quick take
-
Best outdoor window: Early morning (before late morning/midday)
-
Daytime highs: 8–10°C (feels cooler in the wind and rain)
-
Evening lows: 6–8°C (as low as 4–6°C in sheltered inland spots)
-
Main hazards: Wet roads in showers, reduced visibility on higher routes (A68, A69, A66 approaches), gustier coastal edges
The set-up: a late-October reset
A fresh Atlantic push brings thicker cloud and a band of rain from the west. The North East starts relatively dry but cold, then trends cooler-and-wetter as the day matures. Coastal areas will feel a touch milder but breezier; inland and upland districts feel colder once the rain arrives.
Timeline — hour by hour feel (indicative)
-
06:00–09:00: Chilly, mostly dry, cloud increasing. Inland patches near 4–6°C; coast 6–7°C.
-
09:00–12:00: Cloud thickens; light rain begins to edge into western Northumberland and the Dales, nudging east.
-
12:00–16:00: Rain on/off for many — heaviest/burdensome over hills and exposed coasts. Highs 8–10°C.
-
16:00–20:00: Rain and showers fairly widespread; damp commute home. Breezier on the coast.
-
Late evening: Showery, cool and clammy; sheltered inland spots dip toward 5–6°C.
Micro-region breakdown
Tyne & Wear (Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, South/North Tyneside)
-
Morning: Cold and mostly dry to start; cloud piles in quickly.
-
Afternoon: Patchy rain develops and turns more frequent; coast feels breezy and raw. Highs 9–10°C.
-
Evening: Showery, poor visibility in heavier bursts. Feels chilly outdoors and at St James’/Stadium of Light environs if you’re out late.
Tip: Early dog walks along the Quayside/Seaburn best before late morning. Afternoon needs a waterproof layer.
County Durham & Tees Valley (Durham, Darlington, Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Newton Aycliffe)
-
Morning: Dry window for errands; a crisp 6–7°C.
-
Afternoon: Rain spreads in from west, turning the A1(M)/A19 corridors damp and greasy. Highs 9–10°C.
-
Evening: Ongoing showers; rural dips to 5–6°C. Fog patches possible late where winds ease.
Tip: If you’re heading to Roseberry Topping/Teesdale, visibility will drop quickly once rain arrives. Pack a shell and warm mid-layer.
Northumberland coast & lowlands (Berwick, Bamburgh, Seahouses, Alnwick, Amble, Ashington)
-
Morning: Brighter breaks possible very early, but cloud wins out.
-
Afternoon: On/off rain, brisker feel on exposed promenades (Seahouses, Blyth). Highs 8–9°C.
-
Evening: Persistent dampness; raw breeze clings to the shoreline.
Tip: Coastal walks (Bamburgh–Seahouses) are fine first thing; after lunch, expect wind-blown drizzle and spray.
Northumberland uplands (Hexham, Hadrian’s Wall, Kielder, Coquetdale, Cheviots)
-
Morning: Cold start (4–6°C), clouding over quickly.
-
Afternoon: Rain most frequent here, with lower cloud caps on ridges. Feels very cool in the wind. Highs 7–8°C at best.
-
Evening: Showery, murky on high routes; give extra time on the A68/A69 and minor moor roads.
Tip: If you’re hiking Kielder/Hadrian’s Wall, aim early and be prepared to turn back if cloud drops.
Coastal vs inland: who fares better?
-
Coast: Slightly milder, breezier and danker when the rain kicks in; wind chill trims comfort.
-
Inland valleys: Colder at dawn, but the rain and low cloud later make it feel raw too — especially north and west of the Tyne/Tees.
Travel & commuting
Roads
-
Greasy surfaces after a dry early window turning wet — classic first-rain slick.
-
High routes (A68/A69) and Pennine approaches can see misty patches and spray; add braking distance.
-
Urban glare: low sun is unlikely, but standing water + headlights can still reduce contrast; keep lights on and speeds down in heavier bursts.
Rail/Metro
-
Generally fine, but wet platforms and slippery underfoot by afternoon/evening. Minor weather-related dwell times possible if downpours coincide with peaks.
Cycling & e-scooters
-
Mornings are your best bet. By afternoon, plan for spray, pothole pooling, and gusts along the coast/bridges.
Outdoors & family plans
-
Parks & play (Jesmond Dene, Saltwell, Ropner, Stewart/Herrington): Go early; after lunch, expect soggy grass, muddy paths.
-
Coast (Tynemouth Longsands, Seaburn, Redcar): Quick morning strolls fine; pack hood and gloves later.
-
Country walks (Hamsterley, Chopwell, Gibside, Wallington): Low cloud and showers degrade views after late morning; use waterproof boots.
Sport & training
-
Grass pitches likely playable but softening as rain accumulates; pack moulded studs and a dry change.
-
Runners: Consider wind-sheltered loops (Town Moor’s exposed; riverside/parks better).
-
Gym-goers: If you’re saving the run for later, a treadmill swap might be kinder on joints (and kit).
Health & comfort
-
Feels colder than the numbers once rain and breeze arrive.
-
Layering plan: base layer + warm mid-layer (fleece/knit) + waterproof shell.
-
Hands/ears get chilly fast in coastal wind — light gloves/beanie help.
-
For kids: waterproofs for afternoon pick-ups; spare socks always a win.
What about tonight?
-
Showery and cool, especially inland. Sheltered dips toward 5–6°C; coast 6–8°C.
-
Patchy mist could develop late in rural folds if winds drop between showers.
At-a-glance temps
|Area
|Early AM
|Mid-PM High
|Eve
|Newcastle / Gateshead
|6–7°C
|9–10°C
|7–8°C
|Sunderland / Seaham
|6–7°C
|9–10°C
|7–8°C
|North Tyneside / Whitley Bay
|6–7°C
|9–10°C
|7–8°C
|Durham City
|5–6°C
|9–10°C
|6–7°C
|Middlesbrough / Stockton / Redcar
|6–7°C
|9–10°C
|7–8°C
|Darlington / A1(M) corridor
|5–6°C
|9–10°C
|6–7°C
|Alnwick / Amble / Bamburgh
|5–6°C
|8–9°C
|6–7°C
|Hexham / Hadrian’s Wall
|4–5°C
|7–8°C
|5–6°C
|Kielder / Upper Coquetdale
|4–5°C
|7–8°C
|5–6°C
(Values represent typical “feel” for today; local microclimates vary.)
Practical checklist
-
✅ Waterproof jacket (with hood)
-
✅ Warm mid-layer + spare socks for kids
-
✅ Windproof layer for coastal plans
-
✅ Extra travel time for late-day drives (spray, puddling)
-
✅ Head torch if you’re out near dusk — clocks change this weekend and light goes fast