UK Weather Forecast Today – Monday 18th August 2025: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures, and a Break from the Heat

Introduction – A Cooler, Cloudier Shift Across the UK

The UK wakes up today, Monday 18th August 2025, to a much-needed break from the recent hot, sunny spell that brought high UV levels and heat-health warnings to many parts of the country. In its place, much of the nation is experiencing cloudier skies, slightly cooler conditions, and a gentle dip in temperatures, providing a refreshing contrast to the intense summer heat earlier this month.

Despite the lack of widespread sunshine, the forecast suggests a largely dry day, with only isolated showers possible in the far southwest. For most regions, the story of today is cloud cover, mild warmth, and settled conditions—a weather pattern that feels reassuringly calm after weeks of sun and record dryness.

National Weather Summary – 18 August 2025

Morning: Cloud-dominated start, especially in central and eastern regions. Temperatures at 11–13 °C , cool but comfortable.

Afternoon: Gradual warming under persistent cloud. Highs of 20–22 °C inland, cooler along coasts.

Evening: Cloud remains widespread, temperatures easing back to 14–16 °C .

Rain Risk: Low overall, though the southwest (Cornwall, Devon) may see brief showers.

Winds: Light, from the west and northwest, generally 5–12 mph.

Visibility: Good across most regions, with clear driving conditions.

Hourly Forecast for the UK – 18 August 2025

Time Forecast Temperature (°C) 07:00 Cloudy 12 09:00 Mostly cloudy 13 11:00 Mostly cloudy 16 13:00 Mostly cloudy 20 15:00 Mostly cloudy 21 16:00 Mostly cloudy 22 (peak) 18:00 Cloudy 20 20:00 Cloudy 17 22:00 Cloudy 14 23:00 Cloudy 14

Regional Forecasts – Weather Across the UK

Here’s how the day unfolds across the four nations and key regions of the UK.

London & South East England

Morning: Overcast but dry, around 13 °C .

Afternoon: Cloud remains thick, but temperatures still climb to 22 °C , giving a muggy feel.

Evening: Grey skies but mild, 16 °C overnight.

Lifestyle note: With heat alerts easing, today is a more comfortable day for commuters and those travelling on London’s busy Underground.

South West England

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle possible along the coasts.

Afternoon: Highs of 20 °C inland, cooler along the Bristol Channel and Cornish coast at 18 °C .

Evening: Remaining cloudy, around 15–16 °C.

Beachgoers tip: The cloudy skies reduce UV exposure, but lifeguard services remain active across Cornwall and Devon’s busy resorts.

The Midlands

Morning: Grey and cool, 12 °C .

Afternoon: Cloudy but dry, reaching highs of 21 °C .

Evening: Settled and mild, 15 °C after sunset.

Event note: Outdoor events, including farmers’ markets and summer fairs, should proceed without weather disruption, though skies won’t be particularly bright.

Northern England

Morning: Cloud-dense skies across Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the North East, around 11–12 °C .

Afternoon: Mild, highs of 20 °C inland, slightly cooler on exposed coasts.

Evening: Grey but calm, 14 °C.

Tourist note: Visitors to the Lake District will find excellent hiking conditions—cooler and less sunny, with great visibility.

Scotland

Morning: Cloudy with possible early mist patches, temperatures 11–13 °C .

Afternoon: Bright intervals developing in the east (Edinburgh, Aberdeen) with highs of 20 °C , but cloud lingers in the west. Highlands cooler at 17 °C .

Evening: Settled and cloudy, 14 °C.

Travel note: Road visibility across highland routes is good, with no weather-related delays expected.

Wales

Morning: Cloudy skies dominate, 12–13 °C .

Afternoon: Mostly dry, highs around 20 °C , cooler along coastal areas.

Evening: Cloud continues, mild at 15 °C.

Tourism note: While cloud persists, conditions are comfortable for exploring Snowdonia or Pembrokeshire coastal walks.

Northern Ireland

Morning: Overcast start, around 12 °C .

Afternoon: Remaining cloudy with highs of 19–20 °C .

Evening: Calm, mild, 14 °C overnight.

Lifestyle note: A good day for Belfast commuters, with mild temperatures keeping conditions comfortable.

Heat-Health & Drought Updates

Though today’s forecast offers respite from heat, drought concerns remain across parts of England. Regions such as Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and the South East are under official drought status, with ongoing water-use restrictions.

The Met Office’s recent heat-health alerts expired yesterday evening, reflecting today’s cooler shift. However, experts still advise caution: hydration is important, and outdoor workers should remain aware of sun exposure when skies break.

Sunshine, UV Levels & Pollen

Sunshine: Limited overall, though sunny breaks are possible in the east of Scotland and western areas later.

UV Levels: Generally moderate —sunscreen advised during any brighter spells.

Pollen: Low to moderate, with grass and weed pollen tapering off towards the end of summer.

Travel & Commuting Outlook

With calm, dry conditions, travel across road, rail, and air networks is expected to be largely undisturbed by weather today.

Roads: Dry tarmac across most regions, no weather-related hazards.

Rail: No heat-related line restrictions today, easing commuter concerns.

Airports: Good visibility ensures smooth departures and arrivals.

Outdoor Activity Recommendations

While today isn’t about blazing sunshine, the mild and settled weather means excellent conditions for outdoor plans:

Hiking & Walking: Cooler conditions ideal for national parks.

Gardening: No rain means watering may still be needed—especially in drought regions.

Family Days Out: Zoos, outdoor attractions, and city sightseeing benefit from mild, cloud-covered skies.

Sports: Football, cricket, and athletics fixtures face no weather risk today.

Historical Context – UK Mid-August Weather

Typically, mid-August brings a mix of sunshine and showers. Average UK highs range between 19–22 °C, aligning closely with today’s outlook. What’s unusual in 2025 is the long stretch of dry conditions this summer, with Scotland recording one of its sunniest Augusts on record and southern England battling drought.

Today’s cloudier pattern reflects a return to more traditional late-summer weather, providing a welcome pause from the intense heatwave conditions seen earlier this month.

Summary Table – UK Weather Today, 18 August 2025

Region Morning (°C) Afternoon High (°C) Evening (°C) Conditions London & South East 13 22 16 Mostly cloudy South West England 13 20 16 Cloudy, isolated showers Midlands 12 21 15 Cloudy, dry Northern England 12 20 14 Cloudy, dry Scotland 11 20 14 Cloudy, brighter east Wales 13 20 15 Cloudy, dry Northern Ireland 12 20 14 Cloudy, calm

Final Thoughts – UK Weather 18 August 2025

Today, the UK enjoys a cooler, cloudier respite after weeks of sunshine and heat. While skies remain largely overcast, temperatures are comfortable, conditions are dry, and visibility is excellent. For many, this is the perfect type of summer day for commuting, working outdoors, or exploring without the intensity of the sun.

With highs around 20–22 °C in most regions, no disruptive rainfall, and calm breezes, Monday 18th August 2025 delivers a classic British summer day—modest, manageable, and reliably grey.