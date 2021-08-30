To understand what has made velvet so popular in recent years, we have to look at how the fabric is used. Velvet was one of the most fashionable fabrics of the seventeenth century and was most often seen on upholstery for chairs, benches, or crushed velvet corner sofas in the UK. The fabric also became a staple in theater productions because it’s highly reflective and gives off a warm glow when lit from behind. It wasn’t until recently that crushed velvet started making its way into homes as an accent piece, and now this trend seems to be picking up steam!

The Material :What is Crushed Velvet?

The term “crushed velvet” refers to the weaving technique of cutting loops into a finished fabric. The loops are then removed (a process called “crimp”) before the fabric is dyed. This gives the fabric its characteristic velvety look and soft touch. Crushed velvet comes in many different colors, some more saturated than others, so that it can be mixed with other fabrics and the look can vary significantly from room to room.

How to incorporate into your home decor

When incorporating crushed velvet into your home decor, it’s important to be wise about what color and surface you choose. For example, orange velvet couches can look great in a rustic basement with wood paneling, but they won’t mesh well in a modern living room with metal walls. Let the texture of the fabric dictate your overall design!

Pros/Cons of using Crushed Velvet in your home decor

Pros:

You can easily mix and match different colors and textures to suit your style!

It’s a great way to add warmth to an otherwise drab room.

It has that old-fashioned elegant feel with a modern twist, making it timeless and classic.

It’s easy to care for because of its subtle texture.

Cons:

Accidents happen– spills are going to show up on crushed velvet much more than they will on a regular carpet or fabric couch. Besides being careful with stains, you should also have a designated cleaner for the fabric or be prepared for it to take longer to tidy up spills than a regularly-textured fabric would.

Velvet isn’t ideal for every room in your house– it’s best suited for rooms that you entertain or spend a lot of time hanging out in, such as the living room, bedroom, or family room.

When buying new furniture, make sure that the leather is properly attached to the frame and won’t break when leaning against it or sitting on it.

Tips for caring for your Crushed Velvet Couch

Before you bring your new velvet furniture into your home, it’s important to prepare the area. Vacuum the space where you plan on putting the furniture to remove any dust and dander that may have settled in; these particles can be transferred onto the fabric and make it look worn quickly. It’s also a good idea to have a protective cover for your furniture like a sheet or blanket that will help prevent scratches in the fabric. Many people keep their furniture in plastic covers when not in use, which helps save it from spills because of its light coloration. This is especially useful if you’re using crushed velvet in a high-traffic area like your kitchen or living room. Dust and suck up any spills as soon as you see them. Gently blot up liquid spills with a clean, white cloth and then treat the affected area with gentle soap and water. Do not rub or scrub at spills if you can avoid it, as this can cause more damage to your fabric. Every once in a while, wipe down your furniture with a damp cloth to remove any dirt or dust that may have accumulated on it from everyday use. When vacuuming velvet furniture periodically (it’s recommended you do so about once every two weeks), always run the vacuum along the couch frame rather than directly over the fabric; for best results, try using an attachment with soft bristles instead of the regular brush on your vacuum cleaner because some fabrics are more prone to tears or rips if you’re too aggressive with the material.

Crushed velvet is making a comeback as one of the most popular colors and textures. But what is it, exactly, that has made this fabric so appealing in recent years? It’s become a popular fabric choice for furniture because of its soft look and feel. For the aesthetic of your couch—the centerpiece of your living room—crushed velvet is definitely the way to go!