The Scottish Highlands tops the list of Brits bucket list destinations, with four in ten (38%) choosing UK staycation spots than international destinations on their bucket list, according to new research1.

The research, conducted by holidaycottages.co.uk reveals the nation’s top bucket list destinations in the UK, as well as attitudes towards UK and international must-see destinations.

Interestingly, the study found that almost two in five (38%) Brits would rather visit more UK places in their lifetime than abroad, with over four in 10 (43%) saying they’d like to visit more UK locations, but still go abroad too.

Only 14% said they would rather visit places abroad in their lifetime than in the UK, showing that staycations are here to stay, even with the lifting of international travel restrictions.

Analysing the research, the top 10 bucket list staycation spots that Brits want to visit most, are:

Scottish Highlands (30%)

Cornwall (19%)

Edinburgh (19%)

Cumbria/Lake District (18%)

The Cotswolds (17%)

Yorkshire Dales (16%)

Snowdonia (15%)

Whitby/Robin Hood’s Bay (12%)

Peak District (12%)

Brecon Beacons (11%)

Three in 10 Brits named the Scottish Highlands on their bucket list spots to visit, and with bounds of natural beauty to explore, it comes as no surprise that it tops the list!

Popular spots Cornwall and Edinburgh follow behind; with Edinburgh the only city to be featured in the top 10 list. The ever-popular Cumbria/Lake District ranks number four in the places Brits wish to visit in their lifetime, while the Cotswolds rounds up the top five.

When asked what it is about the places that makes them on their bucket list, the top five reasons are:

I think the area has a lot of natural beauty (52%)

I’ve never visited but have wanted to for a while (46%)

I’ve seen it on film/TV and want to visit for myself (26%)

I’d like to visit each part of the UK in my lifetime (22%)

My friends/family have visited and have said great things (16%)

Travel restrictions over the past couple of years have led many Brits to explore the beauty of the UK rather than holidaying abroad, so it’s great to see that over half (52%) of Brits now want to visit the area in the UK because of the beauty of the area.

Commenting on the research, Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, says: “We know how much the UK has to offer in terms of beautiful scenery and history, and we wanted to see where in the UK most appealed to Brits and which destinations in the UK topped their bucket list. It’s really interesting to see that so many would rather visit UK destinations in their lifetime than those abroad, so we can surely expect to see more and more Brits continuing the staycation trend of the past two years.”

