An expanding Tees-based electrical engineering company is taking on new skilled engineers and its first apprentice as it wins a growing number of substantial contracts locally and around the UK.

Intek Electrical Engineering was set up just over a year ago but is already realising its ambitious sales forecasts and has now secured a five-figure investment from UKSE, the Tata Steel business support subsidiary, to support its growth plans.

The latest additions to the current nine-strong team are engineer Chris Moore of Stockton-on-Tees and 17-year- old apprentice Cooper Knowles of Ingleby Barwick.

Intek is already working on a wide range of projects with construction companies, local authorities and others that include the prestigious high speed railway project HS2 at a viaduct construction site at Aylesbury.

Based in UKSE’s Innovation Centre on the Kirkleatham Business Park at Redcar, alongside more than 40 other growing businesses, Intek provides electrical engineering solutions for industrial and commercial projects. They range from the design, manufacture and installation of low and high voltage cabling to emergency lighting systems and specialist protection and alarm systems.

Managing Director Iain Wilson, who has a wealth of expertise and contacts in the sector, has welcomed the success of Intek’s first months, achieved despite the challenges of starting a business during a pandemic.

“The UKSE investment is helping us to take advantage of the growing demand and expand our team of specialist engineers,” he said. “UKSE’s support has been outstanding and has also helped us to create our first apprenticeship which is something we want to provide for young people on Teesside.

“We are looking to provide the bespoke, cost-effective services that are in demand and are confident that our team will continue to grow throughout 2022. We also have access to a strong pool of specialist workers if and when they are required.

“A lot of our work is in this region but we are already moving out across the UK. The major HS2 project and another in Glasgow, involving the refurbishment of a water treatment plant, are just two examples.”

Peter Taylor, UKSE’s Business Development Manager said: “Intek Electrical Engineering is a sound business which has very quickly established a strong line of contracts. We are confident that the business has real growth potential and are pleased that we could provide an unsecured loan to help it grow in these early stages and create jobs for the area.”