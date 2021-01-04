A junior football team is proving to be a real match for their adult counterparts, thanks to financial support from My Property Box.

The lettings agent has sponsored the under-eights at Darlington Railway Athletic Juniors Football Club, which has allowed them to pull on a new kit this season – which is now identical to that worn by Darlington RA’s adult team.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and managing director of Darlington-based My Property Box, said: “It is vital that local businesses get involved and sponsor junior sport at a local level.

“Financial backing is crucial if such organisations are to continue providing such an invaluable service to the community, especially in these difficult times.

“Playing a team sport offers so many benefits to youngsters. Regular exercise promotes both physical and mental development – teaching essential life skills and allowing them to develop self-esteem.

“We are proud to be contributing to this process and look forward to watching the under-eights progress up the Teesside Junior Football Alliance League. I wish them the very best of luck this season.”

Chris Marksby, one of the coaches of Darlington RA’s under-eights, said: “The committee, team and all the kids couldn’t be more grateful to Ben and My Property Box for the sponsorship.

“It has allowed us to purchase both match shirts and training kits for everyone to proudly wear in our local league matches.

“By providing the boys with a matching kit to the adult team, which plays in the Wearside Football League, we are encouraging their ambition by showing them it is possible to progress within the club and make it into the first team. It also helps reinforce our ethos of ‘one team, one club’.”