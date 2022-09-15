Beta-test available now! Pre-register for access to an exclusive hero skin!

XD Games, Shanghai — September 2, 2022 | Roguelike games are deeply loved by players due to the randomness of the experience on offer, the complexity of the systems and the refreshing feeling that combination brings. Unhappy Raccoon is a brand new action Roguelike game developed by Big-Cat Studio that encompasses all the well-loved traits of the genre, and is set to release on October 8, 2022.

Unhappy Raccoon takes place in an infinite universe created by the Raccoon God. You can choose from a roster of fluffy heroes and delve into one Nebula after another, exploring the unknown. Players can meet a vast array of different companions, and enemies alike, across many different planets. Players will also have access to rich skill sets, allowing them to mix and match to their style. There are even more adorable raccoons to aid you traversing the universe, with players able to create infinite kinds of combat possibilities to further help them along their way！

