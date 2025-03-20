Unique Ferrari Wide Body prances to Cambridgeshire auction

Ultra-low mileage, one owner 1977 Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ set for auction

The unique commission benefits from a host of bespoke cosmetic and mechanical enhancements

Estimated at £150,000-£170,000, it will go under the hammer with H&H Classics on Wednesday 9th April

A one-owner, exclusive commission 1977 Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ with just 6,000 miles from new is going under the hammer with H&H Classics at its first Cambridgeshire auction of 2025.

Estimated at £150,000-£170,000, it is thought to be unique among the 101 UK-supplied right hand drive examples and will be auctioned on Wednesday 9th April at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

The eye-catching model has been uprated with wider wheels, various engine modifications and reshaped bodywork by supplying dealer Maranello Concessionaires. It has been maintained by Vince Mezzullo, a Maranello employee who bonded with the owner over their shared Sicilian ancestry, both during and after his time at the renowned dealership.

Finished in Rosso Chiaro with black hide and carpets, it has also benefitted from reworked front and rear aluminium clamshells plus reprofiled B-to-C-post sections and enlarged NACA cooling ducts.

John Markey, motorcar specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This Ferrari ‘Wide Body’ was commissioned by a serial Ferrari owner and while other Ferrari’s came and went, and not to mention other high-performance machines, this Prancing Horse always remained in his collection as a firm favourite.”

Now being offered for sale by his wife, this example is reputedly inspired by the factory sanctioned 512 BB Competizione cars which were campaigned by Charles Pozzi and NART at the 1978 Le Mans 24-hours.

John added: “This ‘Wide Body’ enjoys a host of bespoke cosmetic and mechanical enhancements and has been in ownership of the Morello family from new. It is a unique BB and has ultra-low mileage, making it worthy of close inspection.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford from midday on Tuesday 8th and from 9am on Wednesday 9th April, while the sale then commences at 1pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.