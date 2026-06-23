Unique partnership embarks on Gateshead flood reduction project

Work is set to start on a groundbreaking partnership project to reduce the risk of flooding in Gateshead.

The £2.3m project will see Northumbrian Water, Gateshead Council and the Environment Agency (EA) working together to carry out a range of traditional engineering and natural interventions to tackle multiple sources of flooding in the Sunniside area.

The work represents one of the first projects to be delivered as part of the Northumbria Integrated Drainage Partnership (NIDP), a unique collaboration that brings together the water company, EA and local authorities across the North East. Through the NIDP, the organisations can make a bigger impact on flooding, which can be life-changing for those affected, than could be achieved individually.

The NIDP is the first time in the UK that such a partnership has come together to work collaboratively on such a joined up approach.

Along with new surface water drainage, directing rainwater away from homes, and upgrades to the existing drainage network, the project will see the use of natural solutions. These include the creation of basins, bunds – or mounds – and swales, which are natural channels to direct water flow, that hold excess rainwater away from people’s homes and businesses.

Two paved hardstanding areas within the Sunniside estate will be replaced with grass, to slow the flow of rainwater within the area.

Work is set to start in July 2026 and take eight months to complete.

An event for the community to meet the project team and find out more about the plans has been organised for Thursday, July 2, from 3pm to 7pm, at Sunniside Social Club, in Sunniside Road.

Stephen Hodge, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “The NIDP is an innovative and collaborative approach to protecting people and communities from flooding. We’re really excited to be getting to work, using this unique partnership approach to make a big difference for the people of Sunniside.

“Northumbrian Water is also in the planning stages of a nearby project to reduce spills from storm overflows, protecting the local environment. As well as reducing flood risk, the NIDP project will also help to make a valuable start on delivering that goal by reducing the amount of surface water that enters our network.”

Anneliese Hutchinson, strategic director for Economy, Innovation and Growth at Gateshead Council said: “This partnership approach to flooding prevention is so important.

“All these vital organisations are working together to tackle problem areas that can cause Sunniside residents such misery – and massively affect both their peace of mind, and the value of their homes.”

Zahra Ravenscroft, Area Flood Risk Manager – North East, at the Environment Agency, said: “I am delighted that this project is about to begin construction, which, when complete, will reduce the risk of flooding to 63 homes in the Sunniside area. For those affected by flooding, the impact can be catastrophic and life changing, so I hope this project will bring peace of mind to people living and working in the area now and for many years to come

“The Northumbria Integrated Drainage Partnership is a brilliant partnership which we are proud to be a part of and is an excellent demonstration of how collaborative working can create long term solutions which reduce the risk of flooding in our communities.”