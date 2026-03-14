University library undergoes major transformation

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Sunderland, with Rachel Dolan, Assistant Director of Student Journey (Libraries and Learner Development)

The University of Sunderland’s Library at Murray has reopened after a £2.4 million transformation to enhance students’ experience during their studies.

Over the past six months, this space has been transformed to create a peaceful, comfortable, and focused study environment.

Now open, the Library at Murray within the Murray Heath building was reimagined in consultation with students. Thousands of suggestions, gathered over the last seven years during the University’s annual ‘Big Talk to the Library’ survey, were considered.

Targeted workshops were held with student representatives to further explore design choices, such as colour, layout, and furniture preference, creating a space fit for purpose.

Rachel Dolan, Assistant Director of Student Journey (Libraries and Learner Development) at the University, said; “Reimagining the Library at Murray with our students has been truly inspiring. The new library reflects what matters to them, and we hope it provides study space that supports their learning, wellbeing, and success.”

The work has seen heating and lighting systems replaced and a brand-new ceiling installed with acoustic baffles to help lower noise levels. New areas for individual and group studying have been created through the use of furniture and space.

Other improvements include:

enhanced wi-fi connectivity;

spacious study pods with built-in whiteboards;

height-adjustable desks for greater comfort; and

a brand-new helpdesk to assist students and staff.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “Library at Murray is an outstanding new space designed with, and for, students and staff. It combines the best of a ‘traditional’ library and study environment, with the latest equipment and facilities. I am sure that it will be popular with students, reinforcing our commitment to put them at the heart of all we do”.

Find out more about the University of Sunderland’s libraries here: https://library.sunderland.ac.uk/