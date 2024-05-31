University of Sunderland announces partnership with University of Anahuac Mexico

The University of Sunderland and the University of Anahuac Mexico have committed to develop an exciting collaborative partnership, between the Faculty of Psychology at Anahuac and the School of Psychology and Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute at Sunderland.

The partnership has been spearheaded by University of Sunderland academics, Dr Becci Owens, Head of the School of Psychology and Professor Yitka Graham, Head of the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute. Dr Graham has been a visiting professor at the Faculty of Psychology at Anahuac since 2019, working with colleagues in Mexico on research related to bariatric surgery.

The name Anahuac is Aztec and means ‘near the water’, serendipitous given Sunderland’s coastal location and rich maritime heritage. The University was founded in 1964 and is part of the International Network of Regnum Christi Universities Network, with partners in Chile, Italy, USA and Spain. Anahuac is rated as one of the three best private universities in Mexico, 74 QS ranking in Latin America and 771 in world ranking.

The first phase of the strategic partnership is the development of a six-week exchange programme between Mexico and the UK for undergraduate psychology students, which will commence as early as summer 2024.

This will see students from Mexico travel to Sunderland, spending time in the School of Psychology, the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute and external partner organisations, providing experiential learning opportunities across the breadth of psychology disciplines tailored to the students’ interests.

Dr Erika Benitez Camacho, Dean of the Faculty of Psychology at Anahuac Mexico said ‘We are delighted to be working with Dr Owens and Professor Graham, to create formal links with the School of Psychology and Sunderland, further building on the strong relationship we have with the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute.

“We are looking forward to developing this collaboration which will benefit our students and both Universities.”

Dr Becci Owens, Head of the School of Psychology said “It’s great to see our existing collaboration with the University of Anahuac grow and extend. We’re really looking forward to welcoming their students to the University of Sunderland this summer.

“Exchange programmes provide a unique opportunity to be exposed to practice in different settings and cultures. This initiative will allow students from both institutions to share insights and experiences.”

Studying for a BSc (Hons) Psychology at the University of Sunderland provides a comprehensive and integrated approach to examining the brain and human behaviour. Our Psychology courses are rated 1st in the north-east for teaching quality (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024) and student satisfaction (Complete University Guide 2024) .

To find out more about studying Psychology at the University of Sunderland visit our website. Psychology | The University of Sunderland