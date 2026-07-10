NEW MOVEMENT LAUNCHES TO STRENGTHEN COUNTY DURHAM’S CREATIVE FUTURE

Team Into The Light with Host Joe McElderry

A shared commitment to strengthen County Durham’s cultural and creative industry was launched yesterday (Wednesday,8th July) by Into the Light, a place-based initiative designed to drive cultural growth and aid regeneration.



Hosted by North-East singer-songwriter Joe McElderry, Into the Light’s Creative Call event set out clear ways for people and organisations to help local creativity thrive.



In front of artists, cultural organisations, businesses, and public-sector partners, the event showcased the creative community’s integral role in developing the new Creative Call from County Durham, and the five key areas which Into the Light’s extensive listening process highlighted as most pressing – access, value, connection, community and innovation.



The launch was an opportunity to share for the first time how the programme has transformed two years of research and community engagement into a practical framework, designed to grow the county’s creative sector.



Speaking on the motivation behind the Creative Call from County Durham, Julia Handelman-Smith, Director of Into the Light, said: “People across Durham have told us they’d like to see creative opportunities more visible and sustainable. They also asked for fair recognition for the value creative practitioners bring, more networking across the county and opportunities for peer support and engagement.



“They shared the realities of living and working in a rural county, where geography, transport and isolation create career barriers which are often overlooked. Our Creative Call, therefore, explores practical ways we can address these challenges head-on.”



Born from County Durham’s UK City of Culture 2025 bid, Into the Light has become a driving force in demonstrating how culture can attract regional investment and build regeneration.

Since its inception, the programme has engaged more than 19,000 participants, welcomed audiences of 126,000, supported over 1,100 creative practitioners and freelancers, and delivered more than 1,300 events throughout County Durham.



Growing up in the North East himself, and a passionate advocate for opportunities within the creative industry after winning the X Factor in 2009, Joe McElderry hosted the day. Over the past 17 years, Joe has established himself as one of the UK’s most versatile and beloved vocalists, with an impressive career spanning music, television, theatre, and live entertainment.



Joe McElderry said: “Growing up in the North East and building a career in music and theatre, I know how much talent exists across our region; but talent also needs opportunity, encouragement and people willing to open doors. I was proud to host the launch of the Creative Call from County Durham. It is practical, positive and shaped by the people who know the county’s creative scene best. I hope it supports more artists, communities and organisations to connect, take chances, build their careers here, and explore what’s possible.”



Julia continued: “Creativity is flourishing in the county. Yet, Into the Light’s research shows that too much of it happens in isolation, without the right visibility, investment or recognition. For many creative professionals, this lack of support can make it difficult to build a career locally, leading talented people to leave in search of opportunities elsewhere.”



Prior to the inception of Into the Light, local artist Lewis Hobson experienced these challenges firsthand. He said: “What drives my work is getting people involved in telling the stories of their own communities.



“Through Into the Light, I’ve been able to work with more people, expand my network, and create projects that instil pride in people’s hometowns. I want everyone to celebrate where they are from and not feel like they have to leave due to a lack of creative opportunities.”



Rhiannon Hiles, CBE, Chief Executive at Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, said: “The Creative Call is a fantastic opportunity to support people across County Durham in forging careers in the creative industries. Working with Into the Light and partners, we are committed to widening access to learning and development across the creative and cultural sector.”



With more than 8,000* local people working in the creative sector, Into the Light aims to raise their profile while generating national and international recognition for the vibrant creative culture across the county.



Julia Handelman-Smith concluded: “Durham is a proud rural county, made up of villages and towns where culture sits at the heart of everyday life. Whether you’re an artist, designer, songwriter or actor, you’re already putting County Durham on the map.



“The Creative Call from County Durham isn’t about one organisation; it’s about everybody who believes culture has an important part to play in shaping our future. By working collectively, we can create a county where creativity is visible, valued and accessible to everyone.”



The Creative Call sets out a collective ambition and clear ways that people and organisations can support creativity to thrive across the county. Into the Light is inviting creatives, institutions, businesses, educators, funders and decision-makers to support the call and create a stronger creative future for all.



To pledge your support and get behind this Creative Call, visit: https://www.intothelightdurham.co.uk/creative-call-from-county-durham







