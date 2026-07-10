950 micro-charities support Tyne and Wear’s communities

New analysis of Charity Commission data by Ansvar Insurance has highlighted the significant contribution made by Tyne and Wear’s smallest charities, with 950 micro-charities supporting causes across the county.

The figures also show that 48 new micro-charities – organisations with an annual income of less than £25,000 – were registered during 2025, reflecting continued interest in community-led charitable activity.

Adam Tier, Head of Underwriting at Ansvar, a specialist insurer for the charity and not‑for‑profit sector, commented:

“The latest figures show that community spirit remains strong across Tyne and Wear, with people taking action to support causes that matter to them and their local area.

“Micro-charities may be small in terms of income, but their contribution to society is often far greater than their size suggests. Across the area, these organisations support a wide range of causes and play an important role in local communities.”

Despite limited income, micro-charities often face many of the same challenges as larger organisations. These responsibilities often fall to a small team, who must balance day-to-day service delivery with the regulatory demands of running a charity.

Building awareness of these challenges can ensure micro-charities are better placed to continue delivering vital services. According to Ansvar, three key areas are:

Governance and trustee responsibilities – ensuring trustees understand their legal duties and that appropriate policies and procedures are in place.

– ensuring trustees understand their legal duties and that appropriate policies and procedures are in place. Cyber security and data protection – protecting the personal information of donors, volunteers and beneficiaries from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

– protecting the personal information of donors, volunteers and beneficiaries from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Operational resilience – preparing for unexpected events that could affect the charity’s ability to deliver services, and ensuring appropriate insurance and contingency plans are in place to minimise disruption.

Adam Tier added:

“Many of these organisations are run by dedicated volunteers who are passionate about making a difference. By building strong foundations early on, micro-charities can put themselves in the best position to continue supporting their communities for years to come.”

Ansvar conducted the analysis to highlight the important contribution made by grassroots charities and to recognise the people who dedicate their time and resources to supporting local causes.