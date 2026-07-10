Woman forced to flee Ukraine celebrates graduating from University of Sunderland

A student who fled war-torn Ukraine with her mother and daughter to embrace a new life in the north-east has graduated from the University of Sunderland.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, and in April of that year Victoria (Vikki) Ishcheriakova made the difficult decision to leave her home to escape the war with her mother and daughter. They resettled in Sunderland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, finding safety with a local host family in Ryhope.

Four years on, not only are the family thriving in their new lives in the region, but Vikki has now completed her LLM Master of Laws and graduated with a distinction.

Vikki’s mother and daughter watched with pride as she crossed the stage at The Fire Station in the city centre as part of the University’s summer graduation ceremonies (Monday 6 July – Friday 10 July).

Vikki worked as a lawyer in Ukraine for 20 years, during which time she achieved her license to practice as a solicitor. Unfortunately, Vikki was unable practice in the UK and had to start her training from scratch.

In September 2022, Vikki began working as an assistant in the University’s Apprenticeship Team before taking up the role of Work-Based Learning Support for the CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Team.

She began her LLM Master of Laws in April 2024. As the degree is delivered entirely online with the option of studying part-time, it meant Vikki could carry on working for the University while completing her studies.

Vikki said: “Coming to the University of Sunderland became a turning point for me.

“I went back into education, challenged myself academically in a different language, and took the opportunity to work at the University to gain valuable experience while improving my academic English. Step by step I began to rebuild my confidence and professional identity.”

Vikki and her family are from Poltava, a historic city in central Ukraine, but over the last four years, Sunderland has become home.

“What makes Sunderland so special is the people,” Vikki said.

“The University has been incredibly inclusive, I have never felt like a stranger here. From the very beginning I was welcomed with kindness and genuine support. I am especially grateful to my colleagues and friends for their encouragement, mentorship, and for making me feel part of a community. Their support has played a huge role in helping me grow both personally and professionally.

“Sunderland has truly become my home. It’s where my family and I feel safe, supported and able to build a future with confidence. That sense of security and social protection means a lot to us, especially after everything we have been through.”

Dr Vicki Jowett, Head of School for Social Sciences and Law at the University of Sunderland, said: “Vikki’s journey provides a powerful example of resilience, determination and ambition.

“Despite challenging personal circumstances, Vikki managed to achieve her LLM Master of Laws whilst adapting to a new country, studying in a second language, and supporting her family.

“She is a clear example of what the University of Sunderland aims to achieve: providing an inclusive, student-centred approach to prepare our graduates with the skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen career.

“Vikki has engaged fully with the opportunity to develop personally and professionally, and we are so proud of her achievements.”

Vikki is currently working full time for the University’s CPD Team and since January this year she has been gaining legal work experience through volunteering at Richard Reed Solicitors in Sunderland.

Now she has graduated, Vikki plans to remain in Sunderland and progress in the legal field.

Vikki’s daughter, Yasya, is now 13 and a pupil at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy in Sunderland. When she finished primary school, she was awarded Student of the Year.

Svitlana, Vikki’s mother, is an active member of the local Ukrainian community, helping to raise money and donations for those in need in Ukraine. She also enjoys gardening and growing vegetables.

Vikki said: “Looking back now, I can honestly say that my time here has been life changing.

“I am a completely different person today – more focused, more resilient, and with a much stronger sense of purpose and ambition.

“While my journey started under very difficult circumstances it has led me to growth and opportunities I might never have experienced.”

For more information on studying LLM Master of Laws (Online) at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://online.sunderland.ac.uk/online-course/llm-master-of-laws/