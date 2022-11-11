Camilla, The Queen Consort, has revealed her new cypher which has been created with the help of a University of Sunderland professor.

The monogram, which combines her initials ‘C’ and ‘R’ for Regina – the Latin word for queen, will feature on personal letterheads, cards, and gifts.

It will be seen for the first time in public on Thursday (November 10) when it features on the cross she will lay at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance in London.

Ewan Clayton, Professor of Design at the University of Sunderland, helped create the design alongside the artist behind His Majesty King Charles III’s monogram, Timothy Noad.

Professor Clayton said: “I made nine designs for Her Majesty to choose from and was delighted when she chose the one I also liked best!

“I asked my friend Timothy Noad, a Heraldic painter, to help me with the crown as it had to be approved by Garter King of Arms and I knew Tim would come up with exactly the right shape and presentation. I am very pleased with the result.”

Professor Clayton, a trained calligrapher, lived as a Benedictine monk at Worth Abbey in Sussex in the mid-1980s.

He has also worked as a consultant at Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Laboratory in California’s Silicon Valley, which helped develop the Ethernet and the laser printer.

Professor Clayton is also a core member of staff at the Royal Drawing School and is a visiting lecturer at a number of academic institutions.