Three versions of all-new and all-electric lifestyle model from Lotus – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R

Priced from £89,500 (from €95,990 in Europe), choice of two EV powertrains – 450 kW / 603 hp or 675 kW / 905 hp

Global news broadcast includes multiple product announcements based on three key pillars – Life, Tech and Speed

Lotus Hyper OS – Eletre debuts new operating system for driver and passengers, including new partnerships with ECARX and HERE Technologies

Lotus announces immersive audio experience Dolby Atmos as part of Eletre’s audio system

Eletre R is world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV

Nürburgring testing shows car is meeting performance targets

Lotus working on advanced tech to support autonomous driving round iconic German circuit

“Watch this space” – is Evija EV hypercar on the way to the Nürburgring too?

Hethel, UK – 25 October 2022

Lotus has unveiled the prices and specifications for one of the most eagerly anticipated models in its history – the award-winning Eletre Hyper-SUV. The news was delivered during Lotus Eletre: Unleash the Future, a global broadcast watched by tens of thousands of customers and fans around the world.

The Eletre is the all-new and all-electric lifestyle model from Lotus, as it continues its transformation from a UK sports car company to a global performance car business and brand.

It is the first of a new breed of pure electric SUVs. It takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from almost 75 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into a desirable all-new lifestyle car for the next generation of Lotus customers.

The company’s famed expertise in the fields of ride and handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics, have been carefully and respectfully evolved. The Eletre takes the soul of the latest Lotus sports car – the Emira – and the revolutionary aero performance of the all-electric Evija hypercar, and reinterprets them as a Hyper-SUV.

With a world premiere in London in March this year, the Eletre is ‘Born British, Raised Globally’, a collaboration between highly experienced and dedicated Lotus teams in the UK, Germany and China. They include the product definition and attributes teams at Hethel, the home of Lotus since 1966; the design teams at Lotus Tech Creative Centre (LTCC) in Coventry; the engineering teams at Lotus Tech Innovation Centre (LTIC) in Raunheim; and the Lotus Tech engineering and manufacturing teams in Wuhan.

Matt Windle, Group Vice-President and Managing Director, Lotus Cars, commented: “Confirmation of the pricing and specs of the Lotus Eletre is a key moment in the transformation of Lotus through our Vision80 strategy. We know from media and customer feedback that they’re hugely excited by the arrival of this car – indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023’s ‘most excited to see’ new model. Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year.”

He added: “The launch of the Eletre is the natural next step for Lotus. Two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, and we want to offer a Lotus for every stage of your life. The Eletre is the start of that.”

Already thousands of customers around the world have placed deposits to secure their Eletre. Three different versions of the car are available – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

As part of the Unleash the Future global news broadcast, key Lotus personnel explained the company is embarking on an ambitious future based on three key pillars – Life, Tech and Speed. They also previewed how the world’s first Hyper-SUV, the Eletre, measures up against the original Lotus EV hypercar, the Evija.

As part of the Tech story, Lotus announced more details of its advanced ‘digital cockpit’ cabin on the Eletre, including the name of the Operating System – Lotus Hyper OS. Lotus is using ‘Unreal Engine’ technology from the gaming industry, allowing the Lotus User Experience / User Interface (UX/UI) team to create next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences. The Eletre boasts state-of-the-art processing power which includes two Qualcomm 8155 System-On-Chips.

Lotus Hyper OS provides a seamless interactive experience that offers best-in-class performance in terms of visual effects and interactive feedback, putting the user – driver or passenger – in complete control.

A next-generation Digital Head Unit from global mobility tech company ECARX will debut on the Eletre. It reconfigures the user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen for more realistic graphics and a more futuristic visual effect.

The platform includes ECARX’s first dual-chip system to enable server-level computing power for rapid processing and smooth rendering. The resulting immersive multi-screen user experience can be continuously improved during the lifetime of the car via future Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

Lotus has also revealed it is partnering with HERE Technologies to deliver integrated navigation services for the Eletre. The service includes EV Routing, EV Range Assistant and Predictive Routing, and can be updated via OTA updates.

Lotus also announced a new collaboration with Dolby, creator of the renowned immersive audio experience Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is a new way to enjoy music that takes listening to new heights through unparalleled depth, precision and clarity. Together, Dolby Atmos and the Eletre’s KEF speaker system combine to elevate music listening to new levels. Driver and passengers will feel like they’re sitting in the middle of the recording studio alongside the artist. The Eletre is the world’s first car to combine Dolby Atmos and KEF Audio.

In the UK the Eletre is priced from £89,500 (from €95,990 in Europe). The standard spec includes five drive modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels.

The premium cabin takes Lotus interiors to an all-new level of desirability. As standard the Eletre comes with wireless smartphone charging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone automatic climate control and many other features. The ‘intelligent cockpit’ infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and a 1,380-watt, 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio, is operated via a centrally mounted 15.1-inch full High-Definition OLED centre screen. All versions of the Eletre feature five seats as standard, with a four-seat version available as part of the Executive Seat Pack.

Also standard is the deployable LIDAR technology, a world-first in a production car which supports end-to-end autonomous driving (AD) technology. Integrated OTA software update capability ensures the system will be fully ready when individual market regulations allow for the more advanced levels of AD.

In the UK the Eletre rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, though 20-inch and 23-inch are available. There are five different wheel designs and six colours of brake caliper. At launch there are six exterior colours to choose from – Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow. More will follow later.

Six unique interiors are available, all offering premium high-grade materials and detail choices. Sustainability has been at the heart of the development. For example, the Eletre is available with a state-of-the-art alternative to leather that is environmentally friendly, odour-free, and lasts longer than genuine leather. In addition, a new man-made fibre has been used in the carpets and boot liner. It is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable, and there is no waste in the production process.

The Eletre S costs £104,500 (from €120,990 in Europe). The enhanced specification includes numerous additional features such as privacy glass, active rear spoiler, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, soft door close, auto-dimming side mirrors and an air quality system. It also includes a 2,160-watt, 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio.

The flagship version is the Eletre R and is the world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV. It has a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h) and can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.95 seconds.

During the Unleash the Future broadcast Lotus revealed how the car has been testing on the Nürburgring, which is just two hours’ drive from LTIC. Maximilian Szwaj, Vice-President of Lotus Technology and Managing Director, LTIC, explained: “The Nürburgring circuit is very challenging, and we are proving with our tests there and our simulations that we will achieve the performance targets we have set for the Eletre.”

He also revealed that Lotus is working on advanced technology which will ultimately allow customers to drive the Nürburgring circuit autonomously. It means they can experience the thrilling driving performance and dynamic capability of a Lotus from the driving seat supported by AD technology.

The experiences from the Nürburgring have been implemented into the Eletre with Track Mode, which is exclusive to the Eletre R and part of its standard specification. Compared with other versions, it provides a lowered ride height, and more performance-oriented settings for the dampers and anti-roll control. It delivers a higher level of dynamic performance at longitudinal and lateral limits for the most ambitious drivers. Track mode also includes a fully open active grille and a launch control with instant access to the car’s full power.

As part of Unleash the Future, Gavan Kershaw, Director, Product Definition and Attributes, Lotus, spent a day on the test track at Dudenhofen, also close to LTIC. Gavan commented: “The Eletre is truly a global car with involvement from the best engineers around the world. The Dudenhofen test track is tight, twisty and undulating – like the perfect English B-road – and the Eletre is so enjoyable to drive, exactly like a Lotus should be. The Eletre is a true Lotus.”

The standard specification of the Eletre R also includes Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, Carbon Fibre Pack, gloss black wheels, stainless steel sports pedals, black badging and high-performance tyres. The Eletre R is priced £120,000 (from €150,990 in Europe).

All Eletre customers have further opportunities to customise and personalise their car to their requirements using option packs. Those available at launch include the Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, Ceramic Brake Pack, Executive Seat Pack, Comfort Seat Pack, Carbon Fibre Pack, Extended Carbon Fibre Pack and Interior Carbon Fibre Pack. Many options from the packs are also available individually. Two Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Packs are also available – the Parking Pack and a Highway Assist Pack.

In the UK the Lotus Eletre will come with a five-year / 100,000-mile vehicle warranty, plus five years of pan-European roadside assistance.

Pricing in eight key European markets is detailed in the table below, with launches in other countries in the region to follow. Plans for the arrival of the Eletre in North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and other regions are well-advanced and roll-out will begin from 2024. Prices and specs for those will be revealed nearer the time.

During the Unleash the Future broadcast, Matt Windle revealed it isn’t just the Eletre which has been to the Nürburgring. The all-electric Evija hypercar has also been lapping the track, albeit via an advanced vehicle simulator. He commented: “Our simulations are showing us that the Evija is very quick. That’s exactly what they should show because the car is ultra-powerful, lightweight for an EV and it’s got incredible downforce. In terms of taking the car itself to the circuit, all I can say at the moment is watch this space.”

Watch the Lotus Eletre: Unleash the Future global news broadcast at the Lotus media site

For more information on the Eletre and all Lotus cars, visit www.lotuscars.com

Lotus Eletre: UK and European Pricing

Market Currency Eletre Eletre S Eletre R UK GBP 89,500 104,500 120,000 Germany EUR 95,990 120,990 150,990 Netherlands EUR 97,690 123,090 153,090 Belgium EUR 97,690 123,090 153,090 France EUR 96,890 122,090 152,090 Italy EUR 98,490 124,090 154,890 Norway NOK 887,990 1,114,990 1,390,990 Sweden SEK 1,119,990 1,409,990 1,739,990 Switzerland CHF 115,090 143,890 179,890

Lotus Eletre: Technical Specification

Power and performance:

Eletre Eletre S Eletre R Max power (kW / hp) 450 / 603 450 / 603 675 / 905 Max torque (Nm) 710 710 985 Top speed (mph / km/h) 160 / 258 160 / 258 165 / 265 0-62 mph / 0-100 km/h (secs) 4.5 4.5 2.95 80-120 km/h (secs) < 2.2 < 2.2 < 1.9 Battery capacity (kWh) 112 112 112 Charging time 10%-80% (mins) via rapid charger 20 20 20 WLTP maximum range (km / miles) 600 / 373 * 600 / 373 * 490 / 304

* Using 20-inch wheel, available as a no-cost option in the UK

Dimensions (mm):