PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 1, 2020 – SFL Interactive and Maximum Games announced today that Street Power Football is coming August 25 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, for both retail and digital platforms. Retail pre-orders for Street Power Football are available now and coming digitally on July 13. Own the street and unleash your style in Street Power Football. All you need is a ball as you master insane tricks, learn skills, and share the flare of street football legends as you play around the world through six unique game modes.

Street Power Football features a premier roster of global freestyle, panna and street football ambassadors including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, JaviFreestyle, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, Yoanna Dallier and many more! Experience signature freestyle moves from each ambassador and stages from around the world.

Watch the Street Power Football gameplay trailer HERE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YkGNLLCWh0

Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top football and arcade videogame experience. Play through six distinct game modes with tons of customizable options to style your team to your liking, pumped up music, and more!

Street Power Football Gameplay Key Features:

●Become Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.

●Play with Friends: Grab your friends and compete head-to-head locally or online. If you’re more of a team player, grab a friend and compete against the AI in Street Power Matches with up to three playable characters on each team! Challenge yourself in front of an audience as you play solo in Trick Shot and Become King modes!

●Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 2v2 or 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode.

●Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.

●Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!

●Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!

●Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

Street Power Football is launching August 25 digitally and at brick and mortar retailers for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Stay up to date with all Street Power Football news on the website, watch on YouTube, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and “Like” us on Facebook.