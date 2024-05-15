Unparalleled Success – NE Expo at Newcastle Racecourse!

Fresh Start Events hosted the North East Expo at Newcastle Racecourse this month, and oh boy, what a turnout! The event drew in a sea of enthusiastic business folks, marking the first of two annual gatherings.

With a surge in interest and support, this year’s expo needed a bigger playground, prompting a change in venue with that decision by the organisers proving spot-on!

The Newcastle Racecourse welcomed more guests than ever before, turning the expo into a buzzing hive of activity.

Lorraine Gordon from Fresh Start Events, the mastermind behind the event, couldn’t contain her excitement, saying, “We’re over the moon with the overwhelmingly positive response! This year’s turnout was off the charts, with both visitors and exhibitors raving about the fantastic experience.”

Attendees were spoiled for choice with over 150 exhibitors and a whopping 1050+ visitors, doubling the numbers from previous years. Plus, with 16 seminars featuring local, regional, and national speakers, everyone had a chance to dive deep into diverse topics throughout the five-hour extravaganza.

Exhibitors struck gold, mingling with a diverse crowd, and soaking in the latest trends, products, and solutions from industry bigwigs. Local exhibitors Terence South from ISR Laser – www.isrlaser.com and Phil Hayden from Silk Route Spirits – www.silkroutespirits.co.uk shared their success stories, with Terence reporting a jam-packed stand and Phil attributing their popularity to a generous splash of rum and gin (though we suspect their charm had something to do with it too)!

The North East Expo is the go-to event for small and medium-sized businesses across Tyneside, Wearside, and Northumberland, so mark your calendars for their next shindig on 14th November 2024, back at the Newcastle Racecourse. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

Lorraine teased, “We aimed for the stars this year and boy did we reach them! But hold onto your hats, folks, because November’s event is going to be even bigger and better!”

Geeta Patel-Ral from JAM Marketing echoed the sentiment, declaring, “Hands down, the best exhibition in years! Well-organised, well-attended, and brimming with curious visitors. It’s a must-have on our annual event checklist!”

For more info and to secure your spot, visit www.freshstartevents.uk