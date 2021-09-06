Featuring new models and improved efficiency, the 2022 Mazda2 goes on sale from the 1 st

2022 Mazda2 sees Co2 reductions of up to 14g/km with economy improvement of up to 13 per cent.

Mazda’s new Platinum Quartz colour is introduced and new GT Sport Tech model joins the line-up.

The 2022 Mazda2 goes on sale from the 1st October. The latest update to Mazda’s popular supermini, the 2022 model-year sees the introduction of new trim levels and improved efficiency across the range. As before, the Mazda2 range is powered exclusively by the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, and for the 2022 model year, the 115ps version has been reintroduced alongside the 75ps and 90ps outputs.

Starting with the £16,475 75ps SE-L, the seven-model 2022 Mazda2 range is topped with the new £20,845 115ps GT Sport Tech model. The 90ps engine is offered in SE-L and Sport trims, with Sport cars offered with manual and automatic transmission. The popular 90ps engine is also offered in GT Sport trim and the 2022 model year sees this trim also offered with a choice of transmission for the first time. The flagship 115ps GT Sport Tech is exclusively matched to the six-speed manual transmission, and with the exception of the entry-level 75ps SE-L, all manual versions of the 2022 Mazda2 feature Mazda’s M Hybrid mild-hybrid system and now wear the e-Skyactiv G badge.

Across all models the 1.5-litre petrol engine has been refined to offer considerable efficiency improvements. The compression ratio has increased from 13.1 to 15.1 with the exhaust upgraded from a 4-1 to a 4-2-1 manifold. As a result Co2 emissions have dropped by 11 to 14g/km depending on output and transmission. As an example the popular 90ps Sport manual has dropped from 120g/km to 107g/km, while across the range the corresponding improvements in economy further enhance the Mazda2’s excellent cost of ownership credentials.

As has always been the case with the Mazda2, the 2022 Mazda2 sees excellent standard specifications across the entire range. All models in the range feature navigation, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth and air conditioning, while the 2022 Mazda2 also sees the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay from Sport trim onwards. From GT Sport trim onwards, the 2022 Mazda2 gets a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The new range-topping 115ps GT Sport Tech has a standard equipment tally that includes items not normally found as standard in this sector, including adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear smart city brake support and a 360 degree camera.

With a total of 12 colours to choose from across the range, the 2022 Mazda2 also sees the debut of Platinum Quartz Metallic, which complements the 2022 Mazda2’s unchanged Kodo design and sporty proportions. Already a supermini well-regarded for its handling, subtle updates from the 2020 Mazda2 update have been retained unchanged, these include the use of a urethane top mount in the rear dampers and revisions to the power steering to improve response and feel, plus Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) – the evolved version of Mazda’s GVC system, which now uses the brakes to apply direct yaw movement control in addition to the previous system’s engine control.

Commenting on the arrival of the 2022 Mazda2, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK said: “the Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles. The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.”

Offering superior styling, quality and driver comfort, the more efficient and great to drive 2022 Mazda2 will arrive in UK dealerships in October.