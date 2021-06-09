Implementing an automated tool, such as a Facility Management System, that allows complete mobility is vital as a business owner, particularly in the facilities management industry, where mobility and management are crucial.

A Job Card Management System may assist you in the planning and management of jobs, the creation of recurring jobs, the tracking of staff, and the monitoring of job progress.

How Can a Facility Management System Help Your Facility Management Company?

Assign Tasks to Your Field Employees

Task Management Software assists you in the scheduling and management of your tasks. You may assign duties to your staff using the Staff Scheduling Time Planner tool.

A Facility Management System might assist you in determining who is available for a new position. Then, you can quickly assign the assignment to an available worker by dragging the assignment into the worker’s calendar using the drag-and-drop feature. Once the project is allocated, Task Management Software keeps you up to date on all task progress since your team may report the status of their project using a Mobile Job Scheduling App.

Create Recurring Jobs to Optimise Your Workflow

Recurring tasks may be created and managed using Scheduling Software. By specifying a recurrence rule, you may have your jobs reoccur every day, week, or month. The system will automatically add the jobs to your calendar once you have configured the task and the recurrence rule. The automatic production of tasks will assist you in optimising business operations and establishing periodic maintenance across numerous sites and assets.

Real-time tracking and monitoring of your team

A facilities management system helps you follow the progress of your tasks across different sites and assess your team’s productivity. Work Scheduling Software allows you to keep track of and manage your employees in real-time. You may use the Live Mobile Tracking system to see where your employees are and how their jobs are progressing.

This system provides a centralised platform from which you can manage your business activities conveniently and efficiently. Managing several projects from many systems and utilising papers instead of a single system frequently generates confusion and increases mistakes.

By using a facilities management system, you can reduce the likelihood of mistakes. It may help you run your Facility Management business more efficiently by giving a centralised interface to handle everything.

Enhance your asset tracking and management

Using spreadsheets and other manual techniques to monitor and maintain your properties may be tiresome and time-consuming. Using a cloud-based solution allows you to record a complete history of your assets and their movements while saving you crucial time that could be spent on other essential tasks.

You can easily manage and track your company’s and clients’ assets using an Asset Management feature. You may manage your assets from your mobile devices using mobile asset management software. This feature is beneficial for your team members who are always on the move since it allows them to easily input data on specific assets from anywhere using the Mobile App.

A Facility Management System is an all-in-one management solution that will assist you in increasing the productivity of your Facility Management company.