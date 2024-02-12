Urban Automotive predicts top 5 modification trends in 2024

Urban Automotive, the bespoke modifier of luxury automotive brands, has revealed its predictions for the hottest modification trends of 2024.

The bespoke modification market has seen increased growth in recent years, driven by the rising demand for unique and personalised vehicles. This is set to continue into 2024 and beyond, with car customisation being more widely accepted and desired.

With an international distribution network and associations with top tuning garages around the world, Urban Automotive is at the forefront of the latest trends and is helping to shape the future of the modification landscape.

1. Flat-faced alloys

A growing trend in America and slowly filtering onto UK roads, flat-faced forged alloy wheels are a style option that signal a move towards more retro-inspired builds.

Platinum Motorsport, a modification and styling garage based on Melrose Avenue, LA, has fitted these distinct alloys to modified cars for high-profile clients including Kim Kardashian, who opted for 24’’ custom forged Cactus Jack x Forgiato wheels for her new Urban Automotive Range Rover.

The unique wheel divides opinion but certainly stands out, while the flat-face design also aids aerodynamics.

2. Pastel vinyl wraps

Whilst satin black may still be the most popular vehicle vinyl wrap colour, fashion trends are shifting. For the early adopters, 2024 is all about the pastel aesthetic.

Yiannimize, the leading vehicle personalisation specialist and associate of Urban Automotive, recently transformed Premier League footballer Jack Grealish’s Lamborghini Performante Urus from its original black to a new Tiffany Blue shade.

Yianni Charalambous, chief executive officer at Yiannimize commented “We’ve seen wrap trends develop over time. A few years ago, it was the crazy chrome, iridescent and bright colours that celebrities and footballers wanted, but as wrapping becomes the norm, it’s the more subtle shades like satin black and matte metallic grey that have taken over.

Recently though we’ve seen customers opt for more adventurous colours, especially pastel tones which are gaining in popularity. No doubt we’ll still have the mainstay of dark, matte colours that are ‘classics’, but it’s nice to see our clientele experimenting with new ideas too and we expect this to continue into 2024.”

Modifiers are not the only ones picking up on the trend. Both Rolls-Royce and Bentley have recently latched on, with the launch of Rolls-Royce’s striking optional Sagano Green paint, and the Bentley Continental’s new Jetstream Blue colourway.

3. Bright interiors

As pastel exterior colours grow more popular, bright and bold interiors are also predicted to be hot property in 2024.

Urban Automotive recently worked with European partners Absolute Motors to transform kick-boxing champion Rico Verhoeven’s Mercedes G-Class Widetrack with a custom teal blue interior retrim, contrasting beautifully with an understated exterior colour. A future Urban Automotive project will aim to take this approach even further upon reveal in 2024…

4. Heritage-inspired builds

Restomod-style modifications have grown hugely popular over the last five years, often combining iconic designs with contemporary underpinnings. Urban Automotive’s Signature Series often includes a heritage-inspired project or two, with demand for this type of vehicle set to continue in 2024.

In March 2023, the company launched its own take on Land Rover’s 75th Anniversary Edition Defender. With a carbon fibre vented bonnet, Urban Cast ‘UC-4’ wheels with Grasmere Green pin striping, and its signature spoiler and light bar, Urban Automotive’s classic twist on the New Defender has been popular with customers in both 90 and 110 bodystyles.

5. Visual Carbon Fibre

Urban Automotive kits are centred around the use of carbon fibre, but this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas reflected how the material continues to grow in popularity – with many vehicles effectively showcasing exposed naked carbon body panels to create serious impact.

Though visual carbon fibre has been in the automotive industry for decades, Urban Automotive is continuing to push the boundaries into 2024 with new finishes and techniques. Its in-house carbon fibre production facility also allows customers to create a completely customisable look that is unique to their tastes.

Simon Dearn, owner and head of design at Urban Automotive, commented: “As bespoke modifiers of some of the most coveted luxury vehicles in the world, we’re always keeping a close eye on the styles and trends that could lead to the next big thing. Our clients are often high-profile individuals who are willing to take risks and push the boundaries, and we’re proud to deliver such a bespoke service for them alongside our trusted specialist build partners across the globe.”

For information on Urban Automotive, visit www.urban-automotive.co.uk or call 01908 978978.