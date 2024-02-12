Mercedes-Benz UK announces pricing and specification of new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé

Milton Keynes. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé is now available to order in the United Kingdom. The top model in the Mercedes-AMG range combines highly dynamic driving characteristics with increased suitability for everyday use. Components such as the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics enhance its dynamic character, while the more spacious interior, available two-plus-two seating layout and improved all-round visibility make the new Mercedes-AMG GT even more versatile.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is initially available in Premium Plus, Performance and Launch Edition specifications. Prices start from £164,765 OTR1.

Engine and transmission

All models are fitted with the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission. Assembled entirely by hand in Affalterbach, Germany according to the ‘one man, one engine’ philosophy, the twin-turbocharged engine produces 585 PS (430 kW) and 800 Nm in the GT 63 4MATIC+. Modifications compared to the previous model include a new oil pan, repositioned intercooler, active crankcase ventilation and optimised intake and exhaust ducts. The nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission is specially tuned to guarantee the fastest possible shift times. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 3.2 seconds and the top speed is up to 195 mph.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and active rear-axle steering

Fitted as standard, intelligent and fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive continuously calculates the best possible torque distribution, from all-wheel drive with a 50:50 split between the front and rear axles to pure rear-wheel drive.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is also fitted with active rear-axle steering – the rear wheels turn in either the opposite direction (under 62 mph) or the same direction (over 62 mph) as the front wheels to aid low-speed agility and high-speed stability – and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential on the rear axle.

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension

The standard AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation features adaptive dampers interconnected by hydraulic lines. This technology, which eliminates the need for conventional torsion bar stabilisers, benefits driving dynamics and everyday comfort by influencing the vehicle’s roll behaviour. The hydraulics of the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension also supply power to the standard lift system for the front axle, which can raise the front of the car by up to 30 millimetres.

AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé Performance and Launch Edition models are equipped with the AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system, with bronze-painted callipers and brake discs measuring 420 × 39 millimetres at the front and 360 × 32 millimetres at the rear. The AMG GT Coupé Premium Plus is fitted with ventilated and perforated composite brake discs measuring 390 x 36 mm at the front, with yellow-painted 6-piston fixed callipers, and 360 x 26 mm at the rear, with single-piston floating callipers.

Active aerodynamics

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé benefits from extensive active aerodynamic elements. The active aerodynamic profile, concealed almost invisibly in the underbody in front of the engine, creates a Venturi effect that draws the car into the road and reduces front axle lift by around 50 kilograms at 155mph. On Premium Plus models, a retractable spoiler is integrated into the vehicle’s silhouette. It can adopt five different angles above 50mph depending on driving conditions.

AMG GT Coupé Performance and Launch Edition models are specified with the AMG Aerodynamics package in high-gloss black, which further reduces the lift on the front axle and increases the downforce on the rear axle. It includes additional front flicks on the outer air intakes and wheel arches. At the rear, airflow is optimised with side flicks on the rear apron, a larger diffuser attachment and a fixed rear wing.

Exterior design

The exterior design of the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé combines the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of sensual clarity with the sporty DNA of AMG. The long wheelbase, the short overhangs and the steeply inclined windscreen with black-painted frame make the new AMG GT Coupé appear compact and low, while typical AMG GT proportions such as the long bonnet and the rear offset passenger compartment signal the appearance of a luxurious sports car that is also highly suitable for everyday use.

Premium Plus models are equipped with 21-inch five-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels in matte black and both AMG Night packages. AMG Night package I introduces high-gloss black finishes for components such as the front splitter, mirror housings, side sill panels, rear apron and tailpipe trims. AMG Night package II adds black chrome finishes for the radiator grille, all model badges and the Mercedes-Benz star mounted on the rear of the vehicle.

The AMG GT Coupé Performance model is fitted with 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels in matte black and both AMG Night packages, while the Launch Edition features 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels in matte Techgold, as well as the AMG Night package II and AMG Exterior Carbon package.

The AMG GT Coupé is available in 11 body colours, including exclusive MANUFAKTUR finishes such as Patagonia Red, Alpine Grey Solid and Spectral Blue MAGNO.

Interior design

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is even more versatile than its predecessor. Premium Plus and Performance models feature a two-plus-two seating layout – the rear seats make it more suitable for everyday use and offer space for people up to 1.50 metres tall (with child seat for children up to 1.35 metres). When the additional seating is not needed, the backrests can be folded down, significantly expanding the luggage compartment to a volume of up to 675 litres.

In front, the standard sports seats offer outstanding comfort and lateral support. AMG Performance seats with integrated headrests are fitted to Performance and Launch Edition models. In Sport, Sport+ and RACE driving modes, the side bolsters automatically tighten to provide optimum support at all times.

All models feature Nappa leather upholstery. In Premium Plus and Performance models, customers can specify Nappa leather in black, Sienna Brown, Pepper Red or Sage Grey, or choose MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather in Truffle Brown or Crystal White. Launch Edition models feature Nappa leather upholstery in combination with MICROCUT microfibre in black with yellow or red stitching.

Technology

The new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé features the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system, operated via n 11.9-inch portrait-format touchscreen, with extensive AMG-specific content. For example in the AMG Performance menu, the driver can access a wide range of data at the touch of a finger: from power, torque and lateral acceleration to the power distribution of the all-wheel drive and the current vehicle status, including tyre pressure and fluid temperatures. The driver can also view the front and rear wheel axles and the pressure in the semi-active roll stabilisation system.

AMG TRACK PACE, the virtual race engineer, is also standard. The software is part of the MBUX infotainment system and records over 80 vehicle-specific data points (e.g. speed, acceleration, steering angle, brake pedal actuation) ten times per second while driving on a racetrack. The ‘Telemetry’ screen can display 40 parameters live, up to four at a time.

Further standard equipment fitted to all AMG GT Coupé models includes: DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps, head-up display, Burmester® Surround Sound system, Parking package with 360 camera, KEYLESS-GO, THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control including ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless device charging, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and Active Brake Assist.

Customers can specify the Driving Assistance Package to benefit from additional latest-generation safety systems.

More information about the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is available in the Press Kit