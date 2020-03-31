ustwo games has announced that BAFTA-nominated narrative puzzle game Assemble With Care will launch on PC on Thursday March 26, 2020.

First released as an Apple Arcade launch title in September 2019, Assemble With Care tells the story of a globe-trotting antique restorer called Maria, who arrives in the sun-soaked town of Bellariva determined to help its inhabitants save their most cherished possessions.

Assemble With Care tells its moving, personal story through its tactile gameplay, painterly visuals, nostalgic charm and evocative writing.

The game will be available on Steam for £5.79 / $7.99.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Assemble With Care to Steam, it’s going to be our first PC release!” said ustwo games Chief Creative Officer Dan Gray. “This was a deeply personal project for the team and everyone is excited that a whole new audience will soon be able to meet Maria and the people of Bellariva.”

The game was recently nominated in the EE Mobile Game of the Year category at the 2020 BAFTA Game Awards.