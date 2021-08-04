A Teesside-based utilities firm is making its mark across the country after being shortlisted for a number of awards.

Everflow Group, which has its headquarters in Wynyard as well as a site in Warwickshire, has been named as a finalist in no less than 16 award categories.

The group, which comprises business water retailer Everflow Water and utilities software provider Everflow Tech, has already won a bronze award for Best Customer Experience at the 2021 UK Business Awards.

Other accolades it is in the running for include best digital transformation, contact centre, use of technology and customer service at the CX Awards, innovator and customer experience of the year at the Growing Business Awards and entrepreneur of the year at the North East England Chamber of Commerce awards.

Chief executive Josh Gill, who set up Everflow in 2015, said: “It’s really rewarding to be recognised in so many awards this year, especially on a national scale.

“I’m particularly proud to have been nominated in so many customer service categories; Everflow was created to bring the water industry into a new age of first-class customer experience, automation and simplicity, so I’m delighted to see that it is working.

“Combining our first-rate levels of service with the technology to make the water market easier to use benefits everyone, and these award nominations are the icing on the cake.”

Everflow Water was launched in 2015, after Josh saw a gap in the market for an ethical water retailer which could utilise technology to operate efficiently. Everflow Tech was created in 2018 as a retail sales, billing and customer management platform.

Since then, the group has become the fastest-growing water retailer in the market, and came third in the FT1000, the Financial Times’ annual list of the most promising businesses, earlier this year.

For more information about Everflow, visit www.everflowgroup.co.uk