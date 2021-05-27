The UK’s biggest online vehicle leasing business Vanarama, is today launching a groundbreaking leasing proposition with one year’s free fully comprehensive car insurance across its entire range of exclusive hot offer cars.

In a leasing industry first, Vanarama’s insurance proposition will save customers an average of £538 when they lease one of hundreds of hot offer cars online at vanarama.com. In some cases, customers can save up to £746 when leasing higher value cars.

The offer will also save drivers time and hassle as it is automatically added when a customer leases a new car using Vanarama’s market-leading ecommerce experience.

In addition, the drivers’ no claims bonus can be carried over.

Vanarama founder and CEO, Andy Alderson, said: “We want to continue to challenge the status quo in our industry for the better. We’re outstripping the tired and outdated traditional car buying process and offering our customers their dream car through unbeatable value and a seamless online customer experience.”

“People really dislike buying insurance because of the friction and monotony involved in the process. It’s a legal obligation paid at a premium for something they never want to use. Our customers can now get a great car deal and we’ll offer them free insurance for a year to go with it.”

“I don’t believe it’s possible to find a better leasing deal anywhere in the UK and it’ll certainly disrupt the way customers think about leasing cars and makes it easier than ever for our customers to find their new lease of life.”

Vanarama’s free insurance offer is available from today on all of their hot car offers and is available to drivers 25 years old and over who live in mainland UK.