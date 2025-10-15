Vantage GT3 claims GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Gold Cup crown

Verstappen.com Racing secures GT World Challenge Europe Gold Cup class crown at Barcelona season finale

Vantage GT3 has won five major championship titles in Europe during 2025

The Heart of Racing Team secures runner-up spot in IMSA GTD Teams’ points with fourth-place finish in Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta

AMR partner teams Mirage Racing and Team TGM enjoy championship successes with Vantage GT4 in Europe and North America

13 October 2025 – Gaydon, UK: The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 claimed the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Gold Cup title with a podium finish enough to clinch the championship for Verstappen.com Racing and its drivers Harry King (GBR), Chris Lulham (GBR) and Thierry Vermeulen (NED) at Barcelona, on Sunday.

The team came into the event needing a podium finish to be certain of the title and did exactly that as they finished third in class to seal both the Drivers’ and Teams’ crowns. The successes cap off a magnificent maiden season for Verstappen.com Racing with Vantage after King, Lulham and Vermeulen triumphed in class at July’s Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa with a top-10 finish overall, and for Vantage in the series; Aston Martin’s most successful racing car having clinched the Silver Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ championships in the Sprint Cup last month with Comtoyou Racing.

The previous day, Vantage secured the runner-up spot in the GTD Teams’ Championship with The Heart of Racing (THOR) Team as North America’s premier sportscar series, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship [IMSA] concluded with the gruelling Michelin Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Regular team-mates, Aston Martin works driver Tom Gamble (GBR) and Casper Stevenson (GBR), were joined by FIA World Endurance Championship [WEC] regular Zacharie Robichon (CAN) for the race, forming the same line-up that had triumphed in the category in July’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The trio ran inside the top five for the majority of the 10-hour event and finished fourth; enough to ensure third place in the Drivers’ standings for Stevenson and second in the Teams’ points for THOR. All three drivers shared third place in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC), for which only the five ‘Endurance’ races (i.e. those of more than the standard two hours, forty-minute duration) count.

Aston Martin partner teams also celebrated success with the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, which earned three more championship crowns in Europe and North America. Just seven days after sealing the FFSA GT (French GT4) overall Drivers’ and Teams’ titles, Stanislav Safronov and Aleksandr Vaintrub completed an incredible season as a pair of third-place finishes in class at Barcelona netted them the Pro-Am Drivers’ and Teams’ crowns for themselves and for Mirage Racing in the prestigious GT4 European Championship.

One year on from becoming overall champions, Team TGM added the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge GS Bronze crown for 2025 as Ted Giovanis (USA) and Hugh Plumb (USA) won the season finale at Road Atlanta. Van der Steur Racing’s Christine Sloss (USA) made it a Vantage one-two in the final points table.

Vantage has now secured eight major titles in the past seven days; including Beechdean Motorsport drivers Andrew Howard and Tom Wood’s GT3 Silver-Am crown in British GT, Verstappen.com Racing’s double, the quadruple success by Mirage Racing and Team TGM’s championship in the IMPC, to further strengthen its status as a true icon of modern GT racing; a status established with class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, The Rolex 24 at Daytona and Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa plus numerous national, international and global GT crowns.

Sharing the mechanical architecture of the ultra-luxury Vantage road car, the Vantage GT3, which triumphed at last year’s 24 Hours of Spa – the world’s most prestigious GT3-only event, is built around Aston Martin’s proven bonded aluminium chassis and powered by its fearsome twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport: “Vantage’s greatest strengths, particularly the current GT3 and GT4 models, are its versatility and adaptability at different types of racetracks and its accessibility for drivers of all levels, whether they be Aston Martin works drivers or gifted bronze competitors. That’s only possible because of the mechanical architecture of the production vehicle on which the race car is based, and this platform has enabled AMR partner teams across the globe to truly excel in 2025. That we can celebrate eight titles achieved in the past week is a testament to this. We congratulate all the new champions from the Aston Martin family and hope that we can add more wins and titles globally as the 2025 motor racing season draws to a close.”