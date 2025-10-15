Versatile and comfortable: The Kia EV5 delivers authentic SUV practicality in an accessible electric package

The Kia EV5 is designed to support active lifestyles by providing maximum versatility

Model is a key strategic piece in brand’s drive to accelerate access to electric mobility

Responsive handling and swift acceleration contribute to engaging driving experience

Global rollout of Kia EV5 will begin in H2 2025, starting in Korea and Europe, with sales in Canada to follow in early 2026

The Kia EV5 introduces exceptional versatility to Kia’s SUV line-up, delivering a fully electric solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of today’s buyers. Its launch marks a strategic milestone in Kia’s mission to broaden access to dedicated electric vehicles (EVs) and reinforce its presence in key global markets.

“We have built the EV5 to appeal to a broad range of potential needs, with a particular focus on the diverse lifestyles of millennial customers,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “The EV5 delivers the comfort of a ‘home away from home’ combined with advanced connectivity and a dynamic driving experience, offering young families an ideal solution tailored to their lifestyles. By expanding the EV customer base in this way, the model will play a key role in accelerating the shift toward electrified mobility.”

How does the EV5 deliver sustainable mobility without compromise?

Built on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP EV platform, the EV5 is designed to meet the exacting requirements of today’s EV drivers. Equipped with an 81.4kWh battery and 160kW front-mounted electric motor, it delivers a maximum WLTP range of up to 329 miles on a single charge, providing the confidence and convenience required for both daily use and long-distance journeys.

Key technologies such as regenerative braking and fast-charging capability (10-to-80% in just 30 minutes) further enhance efficiency and usability in real-world conditions.

How is Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy reflected in the design of the EV5?

Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy bestows the EV5 with a confident, robust presence. Pairing assertive style with well-balanced proportions, its 4,610mm length and 1,875mm width deliver the spaciousness and practicality demanded by buyers without compromising on aesthetic appeal.

At the front, a wide nose and muscular bonnet project strength and stability, while the three-dimensional ‘Star Map’ daytime running lights and precision detailing introduce a new interpretation of Kia’s digital tiger face — clean, high-tech and distinctive. Rugged bumpers and a broad skid plate emphasise its assertive stance, while subtle design cues such as the diagonal-pattern lower intake and body-coloured trim add a sporty, premium feel.

Viewed from the side, the EV5 presents a boxy yet dynamic silhouette that embodies a traditional SUV profile, reinterpreted for the electric era. Geometric surfacing and bold vertical lines create strong visual volume, while square wings, a prominent shoulder line, and sculpted wheel arches reinforce its futuristic SUV character. A rearward-shifted D-pillar maximises rear-seat visibility and draws attention to the generous cargo area. Unique 18- and 19-inch wheels showcase the ‘Opposites United’ design language through the interplay of rich volume and sharp, geometric patterns.

At the rear, a wide tailgate with clean surfacing and vertically extended rear lamps anchor the design, balancing sophistication with strength. A solid, technical rear bumper visually grounds the design, completing its authentic SUV stance, ready for everyday life and outdoor adventure alike.

How does the versatility of the EV5’s interior promote practicality and comfort?

The EV5 is as versatile inside as it is beneath the skin, enabling occupants to make full use of its spacious interior through an array of premium comfort features, flexible storage solutions, intelligent conveniences and adaptable design.

A three-zone climate control system with an odour-reducing after-blow function ensures a pleasant environment for all passengers, allowing even second-row occupants to adjust and enjoy personalised temperature settings. This focus on comfort is complemented by thoughtfully designed amenities, including a wide centre console that is accessible to both front and rear passengers, featuring a sliding tray that extends into the second row to provide an additional surface when needed.

When not in use, the second-row seats can be folded nearly flat to zero degrees, seamlessly connecting with the luggage area to create a continuous, versatile space — ideal for everyday needs, outdoor activities, or even overnight stays.

How does Kia’s connected software deliver convenience and safety in the EV5?

The EV5 introduces a suite of family friendly digital features that make every journey more enjoyable, engaging and reassuring.

The spacious, light and well-ventilated interior is equipped with cutting-edge infotainment and connectivity features designed to enhanced convenience and efficiency on every journey. At its heart is the panoramic wide display, which combines a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a five-inch climate control display.

Kia’s new unified Graphical User Interface (GUI) is integrated throughout the EV5’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system, ensuring a consistent look and feel across audio-visual, navigation, and telematics (AVNT) screens. Simple-to-navigate, intuitive menus improve access to EV-specific functions, enabling drivers to easily monitor range and charging status at a glance. An optional head-up display further supports safe, distraction-free driving.

All of the EV5’s state-of-the-art technology is kept current through over-the-air updates, while the Kia Connect Store enables additional personalisation with downloadable features and services.

Adding to the sensory experience, Kia Sound 2.0 (Bold Motion Symphony) defines Kia’s distinctive and future-oriented sound identity, providing customers with a consistent and harmonious acoustic environment that complements the brand’s unique exterior design and underscores its vision for future mobility.

Further enhancing everyday convenience, the EV5 introduces Pet Mode*, which maintains an optimum interior temperature to ensure a comfortable, pet friendly environment. This feature reflects Kia’s commitment to offering thoughtful, family-friendly innovations that provide both convenience and peace of mind.

What are the key driving features of the Kia EV5?

The seamless application of technology is not limited to infotainment alone, with the EV5 also boasting Kia’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a suite of active safety tools. Features such as Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2.0) and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2.0) help reduce driver workload in everyday situations, from lane changes to parking.

From behind the wheel, the EV5 delivers a responsive and confident driving experience. The battery is mounted low within the floor, contributing to a reduced centre of gravity that enhances stability and agility compared to traditional SUVs. Complementing this is Kia’s new i-Pedal 3.0 system, which allows drivers to adjust the level of regenerative braking and enjoy smooth, intuitive one-pedal driving for greater control and comfort in daily use.

How does the EV5 fit into Kia’s EV strategy?

As an important addition to Kia’s electrification strategy, the EV5 is designed to accelerate the global transition to zero-emission mobility. Its launch marks a key milestone in expanding access to dedicated EVs, while strengthening Kia’s presence in core international markets.

Kia has made public its plan to develop a wide-ranging EV line-up. Led by pioneering, award-winning models such as the EV6, EV9 and EV3, the brand’s approach will see the introduction of strategically positioned vehicles like the EV4 and EV5, to accelerate the widespread adoption of EVs.

While each model is created uniquely to meet specific and diverse customer needs, they share common elements such as the brand’s innovative electric platform technology, ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, and sustainable colour, material, and finish (CMF) strategy. The latter incorporates sustainability at scale through the development and application of 10 material solutions in the construction of each model, including bio plastic, bio paint and recycled carpet.

When and where will the Kia EV5 be available to purchase?

The global rollout of the Kia EV5 will begin in the second half of this year, starting in Korea and Europe, with sales in Canada to follow in early 2026.

The Kia EV5 (81.4kWh, front-wheel drive) Trim Baseline GT-Line Overall length 4,610mm Overall Width 1,875mm Height Without roof rack 1,675mm With roof rack 1,680mm Wheelbase 2,750mm Ground clearance 176mm Head room 1st row 1,075mm 2nd row 1,024mm Leg room 1st row 1,117mm 2nd row 1,041mm Shoulder room 1st row 1,465mm 2nd row 1,425mm Maximum cargo capacity (litres)(VDA) Behind 2nd row 566 With rear seats folded 1,650 Frunk capacity (litres) 44.4 Battery capacity (kWh) 81.4 81.4 All-electric range (miles) (WLTP) 18-inch: 329 / 19-inch: 323 314 Charging time (min) (DC 10-to-80%) 30 Charging power (AC/DC) (kW) 11/150 Power output (kW) 160 Acceleration (0-62mph) (seconds) 8.4 Towing capacity (kg) 1,200 Wheel size (inches) 18, 19 19

Specifications shown above are based on Kia’s internal measurement standards, and are not specific to UK variants of EV5.