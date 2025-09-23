Vantage GT3 claims GT World Challenge Sprint Silver Cup crown

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 claims championship title in GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup Silver Class

Reigning Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy winner Jamie Day graduates with honours alongside fellow champion Kobe Pauwels

Comtoyou Racing continues its successful partnership with Aston Martin, adding GT World Challenge title to 2024 Spa 24 Hours victory

22 September, 2025 – Gaydon, UK: The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 claimed the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup Silver Cup championship title last weekend, with 2024 Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy winner Jamie Day (GBR) and Kobe Pauwels (BEL) triumphing in the series finale for partner team Comtoyou Racing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia (ESP).

The Belgian team, running one of two latest generation Vantage GT3s entered in the class, began the final weekend of the season as favourite to take the Silver Cup title. Pauwels claimed pole position for the first race and the duo drove to an accomplished second place in the race, ultimately taking the championship title with a race to spare.

The #21 Comtoyou Racing crew dominated the GT World Challenge Sprint Cup – Silver Cup class this season, claiming three back-to-back victories and two pole positions on their way to the title.

“I am delighted to win the GT World Challenge Sprint Championship Silver class, and to be the first to win a championship in the latest Vantage GT3 makes it extra special,” said Day. “The last 12 months have been surreal since winning the Aston Martin Racing Academy and I can’t thank everyone enough who has been involved in the journey, especially everyone at Aston Martin and Comtoyou Racing for the constant support and for believing in the work that we have put in.”

Day has competed with Vantage in multiple championships this season, including the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance Cup in the Silver class, the GT World Challenge Australia (Pro-Am class) and the Asian Le Mans Series. The 20 year-old forms part of an illustrious Aston Martin Racing Academy alumni that includes Aston Martin THOR Team works Valkyrie drivers Ross Gunn and Roman De Angelis, works FIA World Endurance Championship driver Valentin Hasse Clot, British GT4 champion Tom Canning, Spa 24 Hours class winner Romain Leroux and multiple ADAC GT4 champion Mike David Ortmann.

This title, the first international championship win for the latest iteration Vantage GT3, underlines the phenomenal sporting heritage that can be traced through the Vantage bloodline with a succession of multiple world championship-winning predecessors. Vantage GT3 shares the mechanical architecture of the ultra-luxury Vantage road car and is powered by its fearsome twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine.

The British ultra-luxury high performance brand introduced the latest Vantage GT3 in 2024 and went on to claim a debut outright victory in the Spa 24 Hours. It subsequently took wins in the Gold and Silver Cup classes and was runner-up in the Pro-Am division of the event this year. Vantage GT3 has also achieved multiple wins in the GT classes of WEC the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and a maiden victory in the Japanese Super GT Championship at Suzuka.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport, said: “With its success in the Spa 24 Hours races to GT class victories in global championships across the world from WEC, IMSA to Super GT, and now with its GT World Challenge title, Vantage GT3 is beginning to show us its true potential. Aston Martin is proud for Jamie to have won the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup – Silver Cup. Since he began racing Vantage back in 2022, he has consistently showcased his talent, which has culminated in his AMR Academy win and now a well-deserved title in the GTWC. We are pleased to be part of Jamie’s journey and excited to see what else he can achieve in Aston Martin machinery.”