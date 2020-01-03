New Grandland X Hybrid now available in front-wheel drive configuration

State-of-the-art powertrain produces 225hp and up to 360Nm of torque, with 34 miles of range in pure-electric driving

Priced from £32,390 on-the-road, arriving in Vauxhall showrooms in April 2020

Luton – Available to order now and priced from £32,390 on-the-road, Vauxhall is continuing its electric offensive with the new front-wheel drive Grandland X Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The propulsion system in the Grandland X Hybrid produces 225hp, thanks to a 180hp, 1.6-litre turbocharged, direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine and a 110hp electric motor. Powered by a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, the electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission and provides up to 360Nm of torque (preliminary fuel consumption: 192mpg, 35g/km CO 2 NEDC).

Customers will find the combustion engine useful mostly for medium to high-speed driving, while lower to medium speeds are taken care of by the electric motor. Driven purely by electricity, the hybrid offers up to 34 miles of range in the WLTP cycle (35g/km NEDC). In order to further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid features a sophisticated regenerative braking system to recover the energy produced under braking or deceleration.

The Grandland X Hybrid offers three drive modes – ‘Electric’, ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Sport’ – allowing drivers to tailor the car’s characteristics to their wishes or to specific driving conditions. For example, choosing ‘Hybrid’ allows the car to automatically select its most efficient method of propulsion, with the possibility of switching to ‘Electric’ for zero-emission driving when reaching a city centre. ‘Sport’ combines the power of both combustion engine and electric motor for especially dynamic driving performance. The Grandland X Hybrid can accelerate from zero to 60mph in 8.6 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 140mph.

Fast, easy and convenient charging

The Grandland X Hybrid features a 3.7 kW on-board charger as standard or an optional 7.4 kW version, with the plug socket conveniently positioned on the opposite side of the vehicle to the fuel filler. In order to maximise space in the interior and the boot, the battery is installed under the rear seats.

As electricity is cheaper than petrol, drivers can save money when they regularly recharge the battery instead of putting fuel in the tank. Depending on local prices and distances covered, this can significantly lower energy bills. Charging time depends on the type of charger – using the Mode 3 cable with the 7.4 kW on-board charger, Grandland X Hybrid’s battery can be fully charged in less than two hours.

With the new Grandland X Hybrid, Vauxhall’s electrification offensive is gaining further momentum. The brand’s first electric light commercial vehicle, the Vivaro-e, will arrive next year, while all-electric versions of the Combo Life, Combo Cargo and Vivaro Life will follow in 2021. These models join the Corsa-e and Grandland X Hybrid4 that are already on sale. By 2024, every Vauxhall model will be electrified.