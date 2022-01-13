Corsa-e and Mokka-e ranges in WLTP cycle increase to 222* and 209 miles respectively

Range-extension through optimisation of heat pump, transmission reducer and tyres

Vauxhall to have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028

Luton – Thanks to the continuous development of its electric vehicles, Vauxhall’s Corsa-e and All-new Mokka-e ranges have increased in the official WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle.

On a single charge of its battery, the Corsa-e, can now cover up to 222 miles* according to the WLTP, up from 209 miles previously, an increase of around six per cent. The range of the Mokka-e has increased to 209 miles (WLTP), up from 201 miles previously, an increase of around four per cent.

The range increases have been achieved through the optimisation of the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) and propulsion systems of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

The range increases have been achieved through the following measures:

The efficiency of the heat pump, which warms and cools the interior and is standard equipment on both models, is now even higher than before. Heat pumps are more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, as they require less energy from the battery, to the benefit of driving range. Customers will notice the improvements particularly when driving in the winter months.

A new transmission reducer that converts the motor revs into wheel speed helps optimise the range.

A+ rated 16-inch (Corsa-e) and 17-inch (Mokka-e) low rolling resistance tyres for even greater efficiency.

Available to buyers across its electric car and van range, including Corsa-e and Mokka-e, Vauxhall’s new Plug & Go offer includes a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, a free six-month BP Pulse subscription and three years’ free servicing. The Plug & Go offer helps remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplifies the EV ownership experience – find out more here.

Corsa-e and Mokka-e form part of the British brand’s comprehensive electrification offensive. Vauxhall will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and will have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028 – years ahead of the UK Government deadline.

Across cars and LCVs, Vauxhall already offers five fully-electric models and, following the launch of All-new Astra, two plug-in hybrid models. One of those fully-electric models, All-new Combo-e, lands on UK shores this month, completing Vauxhall’s fully-electrified LCV line-up.

*WLTP Preliminary Figure