Combo-e Life is a spacious and highly practical family lifestyle vehicle

The new Combo-e Life is available in five-seat or seven-seat configurations

174 mile range (WLTP*) from its 50kWh battery

100kW rapid charging means an 80% charge takes as little as 30 minutes

Benefit-in-Kind rate of 1%, exempt from congestion and ultra-low emissions charges

All models come with high levels of safety and driver assist features

All-electric Combo-e Life starts from £31,610 OTR *

Available to order now, with first deliveries due in October

Luton – The all-new, all-electric Vauxhall Combo-e Life is available to order now, with prices starting from £31,610 on-the-road*. The Combo-e Life is a spacious and highly practical family lifestyle vehicle and is one of very few fully electric vehicles of its type on the market.

Based on the award-winning Combo Life, the Combo-e Life features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136PS) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque and is capable of up to 174 miles from a single charge (WLTP*). Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes in the new Combo-e Life.

All Combo-e Life variants come as standard with a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger, with an optional three-phase 11kW charger also available.

With its zero emissions, the Combo-e Life is crucially exempt from current congestion and ultra-low emissions charges, and comes with a Benefit-in-Kind rate of one per cent and no Vehicle Excise Duty. In addition, all fully electric Vauxhalls purchased will be automatically registered for eight years battery warranty, eight years roadside assistance and six months BP Pulse subscription.

Capable of carrying up to seven people, and with a 174 mile range (WLTP*), the Combo-e Life offers businesses and private users a unique ownership proposition.

The new Combo-e Life is available exclusively in SE trim, and in two sizes; a Medium and a longer XL variant. Medium models can be specified in either five- or seven-seat configurations, while XL vehicles are offered exclusively with seven seats.

Specification

All SE models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, nearside and offside sliding side-access doors, LED daytime running lights with high-beam assist, a panoramic rear-view camera and automatic windscreen wipers. SE models also get body-coloured bumpers and side protection mouldings as well as electrically adjustable and foldable door mirrors.

Inside, all models come standard with Vauxhall’s Multimedia system with an eight-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included is Vauxhall Connect, which allows drivers to access vehicle information and charge status and live traffic updates when on the move. Vauxhall Connect also comes with Vauxhall’s e-Call and b-Call technology, where in the event of an emergency or breakdown drivers are put in touch with a trained advisor with just the touch of a button. SE models also come standard with a 3.5-inch colour instrument display.

The Combo-e Life comes standard with a high level of safety and driver assist feature, including rear parking sensors and panoramic rear-view camera, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, cruise control with speed limited and speed sign recognition

Medium variants measure 4.40 metres long and are available in five- or seven-seat configurations, while larger XL variants measure 4.75 metres long and are exclusively offered with seven seats.

Medium variants with five seats feature up to 597 litres of boot space, extending up to 2,126 litres of space with the rear row folded, while XL variants come with 850 litres of space, and up to 2,693 litres with the rear rows folded.

The second row features a 60/40 split-folding seats, while the front passenger seat can be fully folded extending the length of the load area so that even large items, such as flat-pack furniture or ladders, can be carried inside the Combo-e Life.

For improved versatility, the new Combo-e Life is also rated to tow up to 750kg and comes with trailer stability technology that reduces vehicle speed when it detects the trailer swerving.

The Combo-e Life is based on the award-winning Combo Life. The Combo Life was named AUTOBEST’s Best Buy Car in 2019 as well as taking home the Best Medium Family Car category win at the Parkers New Car Awards 2020.

Vauxhall’s range already includes the fully electric Mokka-e, Corsa-e and Vivaro-e, with a Combo-e van also arriving this year. The British brand is aiming to offer an electric variant across its model line up by 2025, with the entire model range available to order via the new Vauxhall Online Store. The new online platform allows buyers to configure, finance and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home.