Pricing and specification details released for New Grandland

High-tech new interior complete with Pure Panel digital displays and modern design

New Grandland introduces several new technologies to the segment

Adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel HeadLight technology now available on New Grandland

Efficient Plug-in Hybrid Electric variants start from just £34,365 OTR

Available to order now from £25,500, with first deliveries due in the Autumn

Luton – The New Vauxhall Grandland is available to order now, with full specifications and pricing confirmed. With new technologies, lower pricing, and a range of efficient petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the New Grandland is available in SE, SRi, Elite and Ultimate trim levels. The New Grandland is the latest model to feature Vauxhall’s new and bold design language with its distinctive Vizor front end. First deliveries of the New Grandland are due later this year.

The powerful and efficient New Grandland PHEV is now available from as little as £34,365 OTR representing a saving of over £6,000 compared with the a comparable outgoing model and customers benefitting from up to 192mpg and 34 miles of EV driving range, with the rest of the Grandland line-up starting from just £25,500 OTR.

Vauxhall’s flagship SUV also introduces several new technologies and assistance systems that until now, have been reserved for premium segments of the market, including Adaptive IntelliLux LED® Pixel HeadLights. The 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp, as seen on the new Insignia – result in a seamless and intelligent adaptation of the light beam according to the driving conditions and surroundings, without dazzling oncoming traffic. The LED elements of each slim headlamp unit line up in a three-row matrix system where the functions flow seamlessly into the next level.

New Grandland models are also available with Night Vision technology, a first for Vauxhall, with the system capable of detecting pedestrians and animals in darkness at a distance of up to 100m and alerting the driver. Vauxhall has also ensured the New Grandland features the latest in semi-adaptive driving, and is available with Highway Integration Assist which keeps the New Grandland in the middle of its lane and maintains the distance to the vehicle in front, it also allows for “stop & go” progress in traffic.

The exterior of the New Grandland now features Vauxhall’s bold new design language with the distinctive Vizor trim detail on the front of the car, and the new Griffin logo proudly located in the centre, flanked by slim LED lighting units and muscular bumpers for a purposeful profile.

Inside, the New Grandland features Vauxhall’s new Pure Panel cockpit with two widescreen displays for the latest digital experience. Pure Panel is made up of the latest digital technologies and displays the most important information straight to the driver. Ahead of the driver is a display up to 12 inches in size, offering up essential information to the driver with minimal distraction, while the central 10-inch display controls all infotainment via a touchscreen. All models come standard with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for full smartphone connectivity.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “With a bold design, class-leading technologies and high-tech interior, the New Grandland is set to appeal to a wide-range of new and existing customers. With significant savings on the cost price of PHEV models compared to earlier iterations, it has never been more affordable to own Vauxhall’s flagship SUV. Vauxhall is committed to offering a fully-electrified line-up by 2024 and we’re looking forward to seeing the New Grandland on the road later this year.”

Efficient and powerful engines

Leading the powertrain line-up is the Plug-in Hybrid offering up to 192mpg and an electric driving range of up to 34 miles (WLTP), making it the perfect companion for most commutes while still delivering impressive and enjoyable performance from its 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor, which deliver a combined 225PS.

With emissions of just 31g/km CO 2 under WLTP testing, the New Grandland is eligible for just 11% Benefit-in-Kind rate, making it ideal for fleet and business users. PHEV variants of the New Grandland are available in sporty SRi or Elite trims.

The New Grandland is also available with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel units. A 1.2-litre Turbo petrol (130PS) and 1.5-litre Turbo D diesel (130PS). Petrol models are available with either six speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission; diesel models get an eight speed automatic transmission.

New trim levels

SE variants feature 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, and come with a seven-inch Pure Panel colour touchscreen and driver display of the same size. All models come with a generous level of standard specification including DAB, Bluetooth, cruise control, electric parking brake, electric folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and automatic lighting and wipers.

Sportier SRi variants upgrade the wheels to 18-inch gloss black alloys, and come with a 12-inch Pure Panel driver display with 10-inch central touchscreen. Also included is 180-degree rear-view camera, high gloss black colour-coded roof, roof rails, wheel arch cladding, skid plates, bumper inserts, and badges, as well as dark tinted windows to enhance the sporty look.

Elite variants introduce 19-inch Bi-Colour alloy wheels and additional technology including LED Matrix automatic front lighting, wireless phone charging, advanced park assist, side blind spot alert, keyless entry and start and a power tailgate, while inside occupants benefit from advanced Ergo Active front seats.

Range-topping Ultimate variants add Alcantara® upholstery and 360 degree camera with high-gloss black exterior letter detailing.

Prices for the New Grandland start from just £25,500 OTR.