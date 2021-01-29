Free Home Charging Unit and Exclusive Tariff, with 30,000 miles worth of electricity

Limited-time offer runs until 26 th February 2021

February 2021 Offer is now available on Corsa-e through Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Conditional Sale (CS) as well as Personal Contract Hire (PCH) purchases, while stocks last

Owners also receive a free six-month subscription to the BP Pulse public charging network, for charging away from home

Running an equivalent Corsa 1.2 (100PS) petrol for 30,000 miles would cost £2,900 at today’s petrol prices

Prices for the award-winning Corsa-e with these benefits start at £330 per month

Luton – Vauxhall, in partnership with British Gas, has expanded its offer of 30,000 miles of free electricity* and a free Home Charging Unit for new Corsa-e customers, to include vehicles purchased on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Conditional Sale (CS).

The offer gives buyers access to an exclusive British Gas Dual Fuel Tariff, with Vauxhall crediting each customer’s account to cover the cost of charging for the equivalent of 30,000 miles over a three-year period. Running an equivalent Corsa 1.2 100PS petrol model over this distance would cost £2,900 at today’s petrol prices. The limited-time offer is available on customer orders until 26th February 2021.

The offer is now available on PCP, CS and Personal Contract Hire purchases, while stocks last, with prices for the award-winning Corsa-e – with the free Home Charging Unit and 30,000 miles worth of electricity – starting from just £330 per month, with an initial rental fee on PCH of £1,980.

As part of the offer, Corsa-e customers also receive a free six-month subscription to the BP Pulse public charging network, the UK’s largest public charging network, with more than 7,000 charging points nationwide.

Powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery, the Corsa-e comes with a zero-emissions range of up to 209 miles from a single charge and supports up to 100kW rapid charging technology – allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

The new Corsa-e also comes with an eight-year warranty on the 50kWh battery as well as eight years’ roadside assistance, giving owners peace of mind wherever they drive.

*Calculation based on:

10,000 miles per annum = 30,000 miles

Miles per Gallon = 52.30

Miles per Litre (1 Gallon = 4.546 Litres, so 52.30 / 4.546) = 11.5

Number of Litres used for 30,000 miles = 2607.65

Cost of Litre of Petrol (gov.uk 1st December 2020) = £1.1261

Fuel Cost = £2,936.47