All-New Movano delivers class-leading space and low running costs in large LCV sector

Up to 139-miles of range for fully electric Movano-e

All-New Movano-e is exempt from congestion and ultra-low emissions charges

Available in four wheelbase lengths, three heights and a cargo volume of up to 17m 3

Maximum payload of up to 2,100kg

All-New Movano available in three or seven-seat configurations

Class-leading levels of safety technology and driver aids

Powerful and efficient diesel engine meets strict Euro 6d emissions standards

With All-New Movano-e, Vauxhall set to offer a fully electrified LCV line-up with Combo-e and Vivaro-e

All-New Movano and Movano-e on sale from later in the Summer

Luton – Vauxhall has released the first details and images of the All-New Movano and Movano-e, the first large Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) from the brand to be available as a fully-electric variant. Featuring class-leading load volume, a wide variety of body styles, seating for up to seven and low running costs, both electric and diesel versions will arrive in the UK later this year.

Designed to comfortably meet the wide-ranging demands of business and fleet users, the versatile All-New third generation Movano is available as a panel van, crew cab and chassis cab. With All-New Movano-e, customers also benefit from zero emissions-in-use running, low running costs as well as a range of up to 139 miles (WLTP).

All-New Movano joins the Combo and the Vivaro as the newest members of Vauxhall’s award-winning LCV family. All-New Movano-e lines-up alongside Vivaro-e and, from later this year, Combo-e, meaning Vauxhall offers a fully electric version across its entire LCV range and remains on course to deliver an electrified version of all its cars and vans by 2024.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “I’m delighted to announce the addition of All-New Movano and Movano-e to Vauxhall’s award-winning LCV range. Large van customers are some of the most demanding in the business, but with its class-leading loading space, low running costs and wide range of body options, All-New Movano is more than up to the challenge of even the most demanding businesses and fleets.

“Crucially, with the introduction of All-New Movano-e, Vauxhall is now one of very few brands offering an electric variant across its entire LCV range, giving buyers the choice to go fully electric to suit the needs of their business and benefit from the environmental, ownership cost and user experience benefits they offer. As a brand, Vauxhall is committed to offer an electrified variant across its entire car and van range by 2024.”

Perfect for the open road and last-mile urban deliveries

Featuring a 90kW (122PS) and 260Nm electric motor, the Movano-e is available with a choice of either a 37kWh or 70kWh battery, with ranges of 72 miles and 139 miles respectively under WLTP testing, making it perfect for urban environments, such as last-mile deliveries, and the open road. Like Vauxhall’s other fully electric LCV models, Movano-e is exempt from current ultra-low and congestion charge payments. The zero emissions powertrain also allows businesses to save significantly on company van tax, with a 0% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate. This provides eligible businesses with immediate and significant annual savings that can amount to thousands of pounds.

All-New Movano-e’s lithium-ion battery is mounted under the floor between the front and rear axle, resulting in no compromise in load volume compared to the diesel-engined model. This positioning of the battery also results in a low centre of gravity, improving cornering and stability even when fully loaded. A sophisticated regenerative braking system that recovers energy when slowing further increases the Movano-e’s efficiency.

All-New Movano is also available with a powerful, durable and efficient diesel engine option. The state-of-the-art 2.2-litre unit meets strict Euro 6d emissions regulations and is available with a range of power outputs, from 120PS to 165PS and with torque figures of between 300Nm and 370Nm. All versions of the engines feature a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

Wide variety of sizes and body options for ultimate versatility

Panel van customers can choose from four wheelbase lengths (L1, L2, L3 and L4) and three height options (H1, H2, and H3), with load volumes from 8.0 to 17 cubic metres. Measuring 1,422mm between the wheel arches and 1,870mm between the side panels, the All-New Movano has set benchmarks for its rivals load bay dimensions.

On high roof H3 variants the rear doors have an unrivalled 2.03mm loading height, plus can be opened up to 270 degrees. The All-New Movano also benefits from one of the widest range of Gross Vehicle Weights in the large LCV class (2,800kg to 4,000kg) and a maximum payload of 2,100kg. The standard panel van has a single row of three seats, while crew cab versions benefit from second row seating that can accommodate a further four passengers.

All-New Movano is also available as a chassis cab, a chassis crew cab and a platform cab with a single row of three seats. Developed to meet the widest range of needs, these versatile models provide a perfect base for a wide range of conversions, including tippers and dropside loaders.

Class-leading safety and technology

As with other Vauxhall LCV models, All-New Movano and Movano-e benefit from both VauxhallConnect and the MyVauxhall app. On the Movano-e, the MyVauxhall app allows access to useful information such as nearby charging stations, while VauxhallConnect gives drivers access to features such as current charge status. On all versions of All-New Movano, LIVE Navigation provides online traffic information in real time

Vauxhall Connect also comes with Vauxhall’s e-Call and b-Call technology, where in the event of an emergency or breakdown drivers are put in touch with a trained advisor with just the touch of a button.

All-New Movano and Movano-e are also available with a range of key safety features designed to protect both occupants and other road users. Depending on trim level the systems available include forward collision alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and Hill Descent Control, which takes into account the extra length of a trailer when warning drivers about objects in their blindspot.