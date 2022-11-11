Vauxhall is committed to simplifying Britain’s move to electric motoring

Vauxhall and Octopus Energy are first to launch an integrated home & public charging package

Vauxhall’s ‘Plug and Go’ offering now expanded with Octopus Energy to offer three new elements

Access to Octopus’ award-winning electric public charging service, Electric Universe with over 300,000 public chargers across UK and Europe.

Ohme home smart wall box installation – now available via Octopus Energy

Intelligent Octopus is a home energy tariff that allows for smart charging of your electric vehicle to ensure you charge both at times with a higher mix of renewable energy sources as well as on the most affordable rate

New and existing Vauxhall customers eligible

Vauxhall committed to being an electric only brand by 2028

Luton – Vauxhall has partnered with green entech pioneer Octopus Energy to help improve the UK’s electric vehicle ownership experience at home and on the road, as well as increasing the use of renewable energy and helping to reduce charging costs.

The strategic partnership expands Vauxhall’s existing ‘Plug & Go’ offer by delivering enhanced options for customer home charging, access to more than 300,000 public charge points across the UK and Europe via one single payment card and app, as well as access to new smart energy tariffs.

As part of Vauxhall’s commitment to electrify Britain, and to become an electric-only brand by 2028, Vauxhall is working to make owning an electric car or van as easy as possible, this includes ensuring drivers having the best access to a variety of charging solutions. The new partnership with Octopus Energy allows both new and existing Vauxhall owners to opt for the installation of a home wallbox charger that is linked to the UK’s first flexible charging tariff, Intelligent Octopus, while through Octopus Energy’s Electric Universe platform, drivers have access to more than 300,000 public chargers across the UK and Europe from one single card and app.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and by partnering with a highly-respected brand like Octopus Energy, we’re giving our electric vehicle drivers the ability to ensure that they charge at home in the greenest and most affordable way possible as well as simplifying public charging by providing access to many networks across the UK with just one card.”

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer, Octopus Energy Group, said: “It has never been a better time for drivers to go electric. With the range of vehicles, chargers, flexible tariffs like ‘Intelligent Octopus’ and roaming services like ‘Electric Universe’ available now, making the switch has become an absolute no-brainer.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with such a forward-thinking brand as Vauxhall, helping its customers switch to electric faster and more comfortably. Going electric is not only good for the planet, it’s also cheaper than fueling gas-guzzlers and has the added benefit of helping to end our dependence on fossil fuels.”

As part of the Plug & Go offer, the cost of which can be built into your monthly PCP agreement, drivers can opt to have an Ohme wallbox charger installed at home that is linked to the UK’s first flexible charging tariff, Intelligent Octopus. The Ohme wallbox charger is the third charger offered through Vauxhall and comes with a three year warranty, as well as the ability to control the wallbox via a smartphone app allowing you to schedule your charging to make the most of your tariff.

The Intelligent Octopus tariff features electricity from 100% renewable sources, with new customers getting an initial £25 off their bill. The flexible Intelligent Octopus tariff charges the vehicle using renewable energy when it is at its cheapest – offering customers savings compared to a standard variable rate and helping to balance demand on the grid. It will also offer a guaranteed lower rate per kWh during an off-peak time window of 11.30pm to 5.30am.

Thanks to the partnership with Octopus Energy, Vauxhall owners can also sign up to the Electric Universe platform, either as part of the Plug & Go bundle or individually. All new Vauxhall electric vehicle customers will receive an Octopus Universe card and will have an introductory £10 credit applied to their account. Designed to simplify public charging, the mobile app and single card gives access to chargers across the UK’s and Europe’s largest public charging providers such as IONITY, Shell Recharge, Osprey, FASTNED and ubitricity via a single account. Drivers have access to more than 300,000 public chargers through the single account and card. When combined with Octopus home energy then public charging can appear, and be paid for, through one simplified monthly bill.

Vauxhall is continuing to electrify its model range ahead of becoming an electric-only brand by 2028. Already, the majority of its passenger car models – including the UK’s best-selling car, the Corsa – are available with electrified powertrains, and, as the UK’s leading electric van manufacturer, Vauxhall remains one of the few brands able to already offer an electric version of every van it offers for sale.

The announcement also builds on Vauxhall’s existing partnership with JustPark that’s designed to help more people in the UK switch to an electric vehicle by helping them find convenient charging locations near their home using the JustCharge Community Charging network. Electric owners with underused home chargers who want to help other electric drivers can earn extra money by renting their chargers when not in use thereby helping more of Britain to go electric.