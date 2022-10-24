All New Astra GSe and New Astra Sports Tourer GSe Plug-in Hybrids are the first models from Vauxhall’s new electrified performance sub-brand

GSe offers driving pleasure with the responsibility of lower emissions

GSe-specific chassis: Lower ride-height, unique suspension, revised steering and ESC calibrations

GSe-specific design: 18-inch alloy wheels inspired by acclaimed Manta GSe concept and exclusive, Alcantara® AGR-certified GSe front sports seats

Ordering to open later this year with customer deliveries from early 2023

Vauxhall is committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028

Luton – Following the recent announcement that Vauxhall will introduce GSe as a new electrified performance sub-brand, the brand is today announcing the first models to launch with a GSe version – the All-New Vauxhall Astra GSe and the All-New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe.

Both models will feature Vauxhall’s advanced Plug-in Hybrid powertrains and offer the optimum balance between ride comfort and performance-oriented handling, as well as ultra-low emissions thanks to the electrified powertrain.

James Taylor, Acting Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “Available with Plug-in Hybrid powertrains from launch, the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe are the ideal cars for launching our dynamic new sub-brand, offering sporty styling, enhanced driving performance and all the benefits of an electrified powertrain. As we work towards becoming an all-electric brand by 2028, our range-topping GSe models will showcase that electrified performance and driving pleasure can go hand-in-hand.”

GSe stands for Grand Sport Electric and offers athletic looks that build on Vauxhall’s award-winning Bold & Pure design as well as driver-focused chassis set-ups that complement the higher performance of an electrified powertrain whilst retaining the zero-emissions-in-use benefits.

With an impressive system power output of 225PS and maximum torque of 360Nm (WLTP combined fuel consumption 256.8-235.4mpg, CO 2 emissions of 26-25 g/km; N.B. preliminary values), the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe will match the best in their respective classes for launch from a standstill, acceleration and maximum speed.

Vauxhall has achieved the performance-oriented handling characteristics by equipping the All-New Vauxhall Astra GSe models with a dedicated chassis that is 10mm lower than before and delivers superior stability during cornering, under braking and at higher speed.

A unique GSe suspension set-up, as well as unique steering calibration, offers more agile and precise handling characteristics.

The steering in the All-New Astra GSe and All-New Astra Sports Tourer GSe has been calibrated for a sportier feel, while the unique springs and oil-filled dampers of the front and rear suspension are specially tuned not only for dynamic driving but also for comfort. The dampers feature KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping), which enables different damping characteristics at high frequencies (suspension control) versus low frequencies (body control). The ESP settings are also exclusive to GSe models, with a higher activation threshold to match the dynamic driving behaviour.

Purposeful: bold and pure New Astra design plus signature GSe styling cues

The eighth generation Vauxhall Astra is a bold and pure design statement for the brand; the signature styling cues of the GSe give it an even more purposeful appearance. From the outside, the design of the 18-inch light-alloy wheels – inspired by the acclaimed, all-electric Manta GSe concept – the specific front bumper and fascia, and the GSe emblem on the tailgate, leave no doubts as to the dynamic GSe character. Inside, the sporty ambitions are highlighted by the Alcantara®-trimmed performance front seats that have been certified by AGR* to provide optimal comfort and support.

Further specification details will be announced in due course. The vehicles will go on sale in the UK towards the end of the year with customer deliveries scheduled for early 2023.