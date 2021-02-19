New Combo-e arrives with a zero emissions range of up to 171 miles* (WLTP)

Up to 4.4m 3 load volume and 800kg maximum payload

The Combo-e is available in L1H1 or L2H1 lengths

Supports up to 100kW rapid charging an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes

Rated to tow up to 750kg and available with trailer stability control

Class-leading levels of safety technology and driver aids

Arriving in showrooms this autumn

Luton – Vauxhall has released first pictures of the all-new Combo-e, a fully-electric variant of its award-winning Combo van. With a range of up to 171 miles* (WLTP) from a single charge, the new Combo-e is an ideal companion for business and private users after a zero emissions van.

Featuring a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and 50kW battery, the new Combo-e supports up to 100kW rapid charging with an 80% charge completed in 30 minutes. Longer, L2H1 variants of the Combo-e feature a maximum load volume of 4.4m3 and a maximum load length of up to 3,440mm.

Perfect for urban environments or the open road

The 50kWh lithium-ion battery is made up of 216 cells and 18 modules and has been placed under the floor between the front and rear axle, resulting in no compromise in load volume compared to the petrol and diesel variants of the Combo van.

The battery position also results in a low centre of gravity, which improves cornering and stability even when fully loaded.

The 100kW (136PS) electric motor produces 260Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-60mph in 11.2 seconds, with a controlled maximum speed of 80mph – making it suitable for both city use and longer motorway journeys. To improve vehicle range, the Combo-e features sophisticated regenerative braking technology, with ‘B’ mode increasing the regenerative braking for maximum energy recovery.

The Combo-e shares the same capabilities as its 2019 International Van of the Year winning Combo petrol and diesel variants.

Available in two lengths, L1H1 and L2H1, the L1H1 variant Combo-e measures 4.40m long with a 2,785mm wheelbase and has a maximum load length of 3,090mm. With a maximum payload of up to 800kg and load volume of 3.8m3, the Combo-e is also rated to tow up to 750kg.

L2H1 variants measure 4.75m long with a wheelbase of 2,975mm. Inside, load volume is extended to 4.4m3 with the L2H1 able to accommodate objects up to 3,440mm in length. Also L1H1 are six tie rings on the floor for securing loads. L2H1 variants are also capable of carrying two Euro pallets in a row.

Crew variants of the Combo-e L2H1 can seat up to four passengers as well as the driver, with cargo and equipment safely stowed behind the bulkhead. A flap in the mesh bulkhead allows longer items to be transported.

Inside, owners can also get a large eight-inch touchscreen with Multimedia Navi Pro and Multimedia Radio. All Combo-e variants come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Class-leading levels of safety features and driver aids

The new Combo-e is available with key safety features, including driver drowsiness alert, traffic sign recognition and recommendation, forward collision alert with pedestrian protection and automatic emergency braking. Also available is Surround Rear Vision – a 180-degree rear camera that helps drivers when reversing and protects cyclists and other vulnerable road users when turning left by alerting the driver.

The Combo-e also features an innovative Overload Indicator that alerts drivers when the vehicle load is near the maximum payload capacity, and warns them when exceeded. A Flank Guard uses sensors to avoid costly dents and scratches when manoeuvring.

Easy to charge

The new Combo-e supports a number of charging solutions, from domestic three-pin plugs to 100kW rapid charging. Using a 100kW DC public rapid charging station, the 50kWh battery can receive an 80% charge in just 30 minutes – making it ideal for fleet users. The Combo-e comes standard with an 7kW single-phase on-board charger, with an 11kW three-phase also available.

The MyVauxhall app allows users to find charging stations near them, while VauxhallConnect gives drivers access to features such as current charge status and live navigation services. The cabin can also be preconditioned to 21°C through the app and navigation system.

The new Combo-e will arrive in showrooms this autumn, joining the new Vivaro-e as Vauxhall’s latest fully electric LCV family member. A fully electric variant of the Movano – the Movano-e will also arrive later this year, meaning Vauxhall will be able to offer a fully electric variant across its entire van range by the end of the year.

The yellow Combo-e depicted in the press images is not available for UK customer orders and is used for promotional purposes only.

*Preliminary data