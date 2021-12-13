Wynyard, UK – A Tyneside school is using a cash grant secured from the Venator Community Fund to further improve education for its pupils.

Kingston Park Primary School in Newcastle has received £750 from the fund after its application received the second highest number of votes in an online poll. The school is one of 40 organisations to have received a grant from Venator’s Community Fund, which has handed out more than £50,000 to schools, community groups and charities across the region since it was launched in 2018.

The £750 has also been match-funded by a former pupil of the school – meaning that the school now has £1,500 to put to good use.

Jason Alexander, assistant head teacher at Kingston Park Primary School, said: “An ex-pupil who now works abroad was willing to match-fund the £750 so we were delighted when we found out we’d been successful.

“The money will be used to improve learning provision for the pupils and to part-fund the redevelopment of the woodland area, which is on the grounds of the school. We’ve put forward several ideas for this redevelopment, including the creation of a roundhouse that would enable pupils to go out in all weathers and learn bush craft or use it as a general learning space.

Karen Fenwick, Vice President Corporate Branding and Communications at Venator, said: “Inspiring innovation among future generations is important to us, so we were delighted to award Kingston Park Primary School £750 from the Community Fund. The school has some exciting development plans to inspire, inform and educate its 450 pupils.”

Venator is a New York Stock Exchange listed business with its global HQ at Wynyard. The company established its Community Fund in 2018 to support the communities in which its employees live and work.