Vertu Motors has invested £350,000 to offer a new destination for North East and North Yorkshire motorcycle enthusiasts. The site will create six new jobs.

Vertu Honda Bikes Stockton is a new dealership, sitting alongside the Group’s existing Honda car retailer.

The new showroom offers ride times of less than 50 minutes from Ripon, Malton, Scarborough, Richmond, Barnard Castle, Durham and Hartlepool.

It complements Vertu Motorcycles’ recently acquired BMW Motorrad dealership in Sunderland.

The new facility features an outdoor café, which will be open all year round, alongside a two-storey showroom with new and approved used Honda motorcycles, and used motorcycles from other manufacturers. A clothing and accessory store, as well as a servicing and MOT facility are also onsite.

The existing Vertu Honda Stockton senior management team of Martin Boagey and Craig Swainston will lead a team of sales and aftersales specialists. Brand director of Vertu Motorcycles, Mark Goode, will oversee the operation.

Vertu Honda Bikes also operates sites in Nottingham and Grantham, in the East Midlands.

Mark Goode said: “This investment will create a focal point for bikers in the Teesside and North Yorkshire regions, with expert sales and service colleagues who are passionate about motorcycles.

“It will be much more than a sales outlet, although we will offer a wide range of new and used motorcycles and with the facilities on offer, a superb ride-to destination and community hub for bikers. Martin, Craig and the whole team will be delighted to welcome customers new and old to the showroom and the café.”