Vicki Renz, creator of Oh My Mama Body, a platform supporting fertility, pregnancy and miscarriage topics, published today a free, online course to support struggling mothers-to-be to ease stress and feelings of confusion and anxiety: https://ohmymamabody.com A recent poll on Oh My Mama Body messages revealed that 75% typically contain the words “Is this normal, I’m worried” or “I’m so scared and nervous”.

Women are worrying about their bodily symptoms and overthinking which leads to high stress levels. Constantly stressing creates anxiety, feelings of low self worth and low levels of confidence. Vicki typically receives fifty comments and messages a day via her different Oh My Mama Body Social Media channels and website.

50% of the women contacting Oh My Mama Body search online for answers before they contact a medical professional

30% of these women admit that they can’t stop worrying and overthinking

40% of women contacting Oh My Mama Body feel like their confidence is being affected as a result of their struggles

80% of women who have miscarried feel like their mental health has been damaged and they feel like a much more scared person

Oh My Mama Body is passionate about supporting women to feel confident and empowered. Vicki’s free course guides women with healing techniques so that they can confidently enjoy their journey to motherhood:

Self worth is key for believing in yourself and raising confidence levels

High stress levels cause by worry can lead to mental and physical illness

Daily practice of powerful techniques for affirming confidence and self-worth positively influences healthy wellbeing

Five easy-to-follow videos give clear guidance for implementing methods to start and continue the day with clarity in order to reduce worry, confusion and overthinking

When asked about her free course, Vicki said “I really wanted to help women to step away from pain and suffering and feel good about themselves during their journey to motherhood. I realised that so many women contacting Oh My Mama Body were feeling stressed as they were struggling with overthinking, confusion and anxiety. Learning effective methods and techniques for the every-day really improves self-worth and confidence. I put these into a short online course to support women to ease stress as they face challenges.”

She continued, “every woman deserves to feel confident and worthy during their journey to motherhood.”

Vicki had seven pregnancies (five of which ended in miscarriage) and knows how distressing it is to be worrying about unusual symptoms. Constantly overthinking and looking for answers online, only to be led down a rabbit warren of possible (sometimes scary) explanations.

Vicki is making huge steps forward in supporting women to find clear and concise answers to their questions. She has recorded over 100 videos on her YouTube channel which is rapidly growing in popularity. She supports women who are struggling on their journey to motherhood; fertility challenges, miscarriage, pregnancy after loss and general changes during pregnancy. She has recorded episodes with the TryingAgain and LoveAfterLoss podcasts. Furthermore, she was recently interviewed on BBC Radio Berkshire and received coverage in The Express, Juno magazine, Pick Me Up! magazine and The Independent.

Vicki spent hundreds of hours studying healing techniques to help her recover from miscarriage. Now she uses the same techniques to support women to heal, resolve trauma and restore their self love, self worth and self confidence

She has created a free online course, guiding women with techniques for confidence and empowerment

She offers one-to-one Womb Healings for releasing trauma and blockages so that women reclaim lost energy and restore their confidence

Furthermore, Vicki invites women to join her groups on Facebook which contains free resources and regular webinars to further provide healing and support.

Women who have taken Vicki’s courses and one-to-one sessions experience deep, transformational healing. Vicki is deeply empathic and her individualised healing techniques optimise the healing journey of each woman so that they feel confident and empowered.

“Thank you very much Vicki for the clarity and courage you helped me to achieve. I felt much more comfortable, relaxed and secure thanks to your help.”

Vicki’s “Oh My Mama Body” YouTube channel is growing fast, heading towards 15,000 subscribers and has over 2 million views already. In response to the hundreds of comments Vicki receives, she has started creating videos to answer common questions. Vicki aims to have a reliable source of information covering fertility, early pregnancy and miscarriage to really help women understand their bodies.

Website:

https://ohmymamabody.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamameetsandmidwife

https://www.facebook.com/groups/healingaftermiscarriagegroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/vicki_ohmymamabody

Pinterest:

https://www.pinterest.com/ohmymamabody

Background and Biography – Vicki Renz Oh My Mama Body

Backgrounder

Oh My Mama Body is a trusted platform and specialist portal for women, supporting women for an empowered journey to motherhood. Addressing struggles, pain and disappointment during pregnancy, postpartum and miscarriage. Providing concise answers to women concerning their bodily symptoms during this time. Offering healing techniques to resolve trauma and restore self love and self worth.

With close to 15000 subscribers on YouTube, 4000 followers on Instagram and 1000 on Facebook, Oh My Mama Body is rapidly growing. Vicki Renz’s Womb Healing sessions are already booked up in July, with 5 dedicated, private sessions per week.

The wellbeing of mamas is vital as they have to be well enough to bring their child to the world and care for them afterwards. Oh My Mama Body cares about each and every woman, nurturing them and guiding them to feel positive and empowered in their individual journeys to motherhood. Oh My Mama Body serves pregnant women and new mothers by making them the focus of attention.

Vicki Renz, founder of Oh My Mama Body, was really in tune with her bodily symptoms and changes during her seven pregnancies. She uses her knowledge and experiences as a source of strength and support for others. With her extensive knowledge of online business, Vicki has created a platform to best serve the demands of modern mums.

The comprehensive Oh My Mama Body platform includes:

https://ohmymamabody.com an easy to navigate website with content covering explanations for pregnancy & postpartum symptoms, advice and tips. Saving women time with concise written explanations and short explanatory videos.

Mama Meets and Midwife – a free weekly webinar with qualified midwives, expert speakers and networking for mums. Supporting women with online access to expert advice and direct answers to questions. Including a Facebook group for additional daily support.

Oh My Mama Body YouTube Channel with explanatory videos and meditations.

Healing After Miscarriage. In depth coverage of miscarriage from types of miscarriage through to surviving miscarriage. Vicki Renz, a multiple miscarriage survivor, coaches women to heal through their grief and confidently shine again following miscarriage.

Healing After Miscarriage offers online courses, one to one coaching and a free Facebook group for ongoing support.

Self Worth and Wellness a free online course to support women with techniques for building their self-esteem and to feel confident in life.

Oh My Mama Body places a huge amount of value on saving time for the modern busy mother. By making her advice and tips available across Social Media platforms, Oh My Mama Body is readily available for mothers on the go.

Vicki Renz believes it is vital for mothers to have access to concise, quality information at their fingertips. She believes it is important to provide authentic and empathetic advice, honouring each woman on their journey to motherhood.

Biography

Vicki Renz is Founder and Director of Oh My Mama Body, the specialist portal for women, addressing symptoms during pregnancy, postpartum and miscarriage.

Responsible for the company’s three divisions; Mama Body, Mama Meets and Midwife and Healing After Miscarriage, Vicki manages strategies to make information readily available for the busy modern mum. Vicki brings authenticity and empathy in her approach to supporting and nurturing women. Enabling women to enjoy their pregnancies, precious time with their newborns and feel understood when they have suffered a msicarriage.

Following a successful corporate career as a Quality and Risk Manager for a reputable automobile company, Vicki re-skilled herself through an online coaching business, learning techniques and strategies for working online. Using her own experiences, Vicki is driven by delivering quality information and supporting other women to feel confidently fulfilled in life.

Vicki Renz, a mother to two boys and recurrent miscarriage survivor, documented her bodily changes through her seven pregnancies. Often anxious about particular bodily symptoms, Vicki made the connect between pregnancy and the symptoms she was going through. It drove her to create an authentic informational source to help other women experiencing the same symptoms.

Vicki hopes that all women can have an enjoyable pregnancy and postpartum experience once they understand their symptoms and how to ease them.

As Vicki’s YouTube channel began to grow and women from worldwide contacted her with questions, Vicki realised that she could do more to support others. Vicki came up with the idea to create an online community for pregnant women, with regular webinars with midwives and other subject matter experts. Something that is hugely important for pregnant women and new mothers during the current times of not being able to get out to appointments and missing the opportunity to make new pregnant friends.

The empathy that exudes from Oh My Mama Body makes Vicki Renz an honest source that many women trust. Vicki’s miscarriages took her into a deep study of healing techniques which she has combined to develop her unique Healing After Miscarriage programme. Like a guiding light, Vicki supports women through their journey from pain and grief through to acceptance and wholeness.

When not working, Vicki enjoys time with her family, travelling and mountain biking in her local German forest.

You can find details about Vicki’s website, webinars and programmes below.

https://ohmymamabody.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/ohmymamabody

https://www.instagram.com/vicki_ohmymamabody