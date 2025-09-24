Viva!’s New A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!

Get ready to make this holiday season unforgettable with A Very Vegan Christmas – The Complete Mini Cookbook for a Magical Festive Feast, available now, exclusively on the Viva! shop. Whether you’re hosting a family gathering or preparing an intimate dinner, this new mini cookbook is set to transform your Christmas spread into an event to remember.

Packed with 30 mouthwatering recipes, A Very Vegan Christmas brings together showstopping starters, magnificent mains, essential sides and indulgent desserts, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

From delectable dishes to festive gifts and drinks, this collection is designed to wow your guests and make your celebrations truly special.

An array of beloved Christmas classics has been given a vegan twist in this must-have mini cookbook, making it easier than ever to enjoy your holiday favourites while staying cruelty-free.

Picture serving up savoury delights like No Turkey Festive Roast or Smoked ‘Salmon’ Blinis, paired with cosy side dishes such as Sticky Cider & Orange Carrots and Crispy Maple Roasted Parsnips.

And, for those with a sweet tooth, the dessert section is bursting with irresistible options – from the creamy deliciousness of Tiramisu to Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Cake and Classic Bakewell Tart.

And it doesn’t stop there. A Very Vegan Christmas also includes festive drinks, homemade foodie gifts and helpful tips to make your vegan Christmas as stress-free as it is delicious. Whether you’re a seasoned vegan chef or trying plant-based dishes for the first time, this cookbook has everything you need to create a truly magical festive feast.

Highlights include:

Starters : Smoked ‘Salmon’ Blinis, Easy Festive Pâté, Baked ‘Camembert’ Parcel with Cranberry Burst, Cauliflower & Chestnut Soup with Cheesy Apple Croutons

: Smoked ‘Salmon’ Blinis, Easy Festive Pâté, Baked ‘Camembert’ Parcel with Cranberry Burst, Cauliflower & Chestnut Soup with Cheesy Apple Croutons Mains : No Turkey Festive Roast, Nut Roast Wreath with Sage Crisps, Butternut, Walnut & Blue ‘Cheese’ Filo Pie, Chestnut, Mushroom & Red Wine Pithivier

: No Turkey Festive Roast, Nut Roast Wreath with Sage Crisps, Butternut, Walnut & Blue ‘Cheese’ Filo Pie, Chestnut, Mushroom & Red Wine Pithivier Sides : The Ultimate Roast Potatoes, Lemon Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Maple Roasted Parsnips, Sticky Cider & Orange Carrots, Traditional Braised Red Cabbage, Sage, Onion & Hazelnut Stuffing, Cauliflower Cheese, Easy Yorkshire Puddings

: The Ultimate Roast Potatoes, Lemon Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Maple Roasted Parsnips, Sticky Cider & Orange Carrots, Traditional Braised Red Cabbage, Sage, Onion & Hazelnut Stuffing, Cauliflower Cheese, Easy Yorkshire Puddings Desserts : Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake, Best Ever Tiramisu, Classic Bakewell Tart, Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Cake

: Easy Biscoff No-Bake Cheesecake, Best Ever Tiramisu, Classic Bakewell Tart, Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Cake Sauces Caramelised Onion & Red Wine Gravy and Creamy White Wine Mushroom Sauce

Caramelised Onion & Red Wine Gravy and Creamy White Wine Mushroom Sauce Leftovers: No Turkey Brioche Bun With Vegan Crackling & Apple Sauce, Bubble & Squeak Cakes with Vegan Fried Eggs

No Turkey Brioche Bun With Vegan Crackling & Apple Sauce, Bubble & Squeak Cakes with Vegan Fried Eggs A Little Bit Extra : Christmas Cake Pops, Traditional Mince Pies

: Christmas Cake Pops, Traditional Mince Pies Festive Drinks : Luxury Hot Chocolate, Vegan Irish Cream Liqueur

: Luxury Hot Chocolate, Vegan Irish Cream Liqueur Sharing Dishes: Prosecco Fondue, How to Create a Spectacular Vegan Cheese Board

Prosecco Fondue, How to Create a Spectacular Vegan Cheese Board Hints and Tips: How to Have a Cheating Christmas, Christmas Survival Guide

Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop and get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast:

vivashop.org.uk/xmas-guide

If you’re looking for more, Viva!’s showstopping Everyone Can Cook Vegan cookbook makes a perfect gift for any experienced or aspiring foodie, featuring over 100 mouthwatering recipes that are as easy to make as they are delicious.

You can even purchase both in our Viva! Xmas Bundle for a special discounted price of just £16. Check it out at vivashop.org.uk/xmas-bundle and make your Christmas celebration unforgettable!

Available exclusively at the Viva! Shop from £5.