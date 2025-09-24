LZRD LASH Unveils Eye Shape Guide:

Ethical Beauty and all gender Vegan start up eyelash brand LZRD LASH has launched a new Eye Shape Guide.

The guide helps beauty lovers choose vegan, cruelty free lashes matched to their unique eye shape… almond, round, hooded, monolid, deep-set and protruding – providing expert recommendations for achieving professional results at home.

“This guide gives people quick, confidence boosting recommendations that align with their values …. vegan, cruelty-free, and inclusive,”

said Zii Lizard the founder of LZRD LASH.

“We are responding to the clear consumer demand for affordable beauty solutions that don’t compromise on ethics or quality.”

Why vegan lashes matter

Many non vegan falsies use mink fur or real silk.

Mink fur comes from animals farmed in confinement; there is no practical way to obtain it without harm.

LZRD LASH uses high quality synthetic fibres and vegan formulations to deliver the same flutter however without animal cruelty.

Editor picks: fast matches by eye shape

Almond eyes … “SUPERMODEL” Strip Lashes : a best-seller that gives natural-to-dramatic lift and works across looks.

: a that gives natural-to-dramatic lift and works across looks. Hooded eyes … “DREAM BOY” Strip Lashes : lightweight fibres help lift and open the eye without adding heaviness.

: fibres help and open the eye without adding heaviness. Universal customising … “FLUFF IT OR LEAVE IT” Individual Clusters: map volume only where you want it for balanced definition on any eye shape.

At-a-glance tips

Round: wispy, flared styles; longer outer corners to elongate.

wispy, flared styles; longer outer corners to elongate. Monolid: short to medium, curled/wispy styles to open up the lash line.

short to medium, curled/wispy styles to open up the lash line. Deep set: light, wispy lengths with a soft outer flare; avoid overly long styles.

light, wispy lengths with a soft outer flare; avoid overly long styles. Protruding: slight curl with winged outer edges; keep density moderate.

Comprehensive Ethical Vegan Lashes Education Platform

LZRD LASH’s new lashes guide includes:

Main Eye Shape Guide (https://lzrdlash.com/pages/eye-shape-guide): Comprehensive overview of six eye shapes with detailed characteristics and enhancement strategies

(https://lzrdlash.com/pages/eye-shape-guide): Comprehensive overview of six eye shapes with detailed characteristics and enhancement strategies Ultimate Lashes Guide (https://lzrdlash.com/pages/lashes-guide): Complete educational resource covering lash types, application methods, care instructions, and pro tips for achieving salon-quality results

Meeting the Growing Demand for At-Home Beauty Solutions

The global DIY eyelash market reached $1.24 billion in 2024. Reflecting a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, with millennials and Generation Z leading the charge away from expensive salon treatments toward convenient, cost-effective at-home alternatives. Several key factors are driving this shift:

Cost Efficiency : Salon lash extensions typically cost £100-£300+ , while DIY alternatives offer comparable results at a fraction of the cost –ranging from £5-£25 per pair and lasting 15-20 applications .

: Salon lash extensions typically cost , while DIY alternatives offer comparable results at a fraction of the cost –ranging from and lasting . Convenience and Control : The social media influence has eliminated the need for salon professionals. Social content creators providing easy-to-follow tutorials that make DIY application accessible to everyone.

: The has eliminated the need for salon professionals. Social content creators providing easy-to-follow tutorials that make DIY application accessible to everyone. Extended Wear Innovation: Modern DIY lash systems, particularly Bond & Seal technologies, now offer 5-10 days of wear – rivalling salon extensions while maintaining the flexibility of at-home application.