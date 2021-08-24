VNC Automotive has been selected as a Proactive Partner member of the Renesas R-Car Consortium

The R-Car Consortium seeks to accelerate ADAS and Connected Car solutions through collaboration

VNC Automotive set to benefit from preferential access to SoC designs and end-to-end support

VNC Automotive, an innovator in the connected car and telematics sectors, has been selected as a member of Renesas’ R-Car Consortium Proactive Partner Program.

The appointment builds on VNC Automotive’s existing relationship with the consortium and recognises their achievements in the software integration and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) fields.

The R-Car Consortium provides a collaborative environment for members, system integrators, and developers to share their expertise and accelerate their implementation of next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Connected Car solutions.

VNC Automotive joins 70 other Proactive Partners in enjoying preferential access to Renesas’ advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, end-to-end development support, and shared marketing effort.

Tom Blackie, Founder and CEO, VNC Automotive, said: “The opportunity to build on our existing participation in the Renesas R-Car Consortium will allow us to accelerate the development of, and our unique contribution towards, the vehicles of tomorrow.”

Renesas Electronics Corporation creates embedded systems and complete semiconductor solutions that drive billions of connected, intelligent devices. A global leader in microcontrollers and SoC products, the company provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications.

VNC Automotive’s technology enables the secure integration of multiple devices with a vehicle’s existing displays and controls, and is currently in use in over 35 million vehicles worldwide. The company’s products offer a level of functionality that had previously been impossible to achieve, and are of value both to passenger vehicles and police and emergency services.

For more information on VNC Automotive’s range of products and services, please see www.vncautomotive.com.

For further press information or to arrange an interview, please use the contacts below.