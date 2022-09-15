ID. Buzz Cargo pricing starts from £38,125*, including three services and one MOT**

All-new model available in two trims: Commerce and Commerce Plus

ID. Buzz Cargo offers electric range of up to 256 miles

The all-electric commercial vehicle will be available to order in August

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced UK pricing for the highly anticipated ID. Buzz Cargo, with prices starting from £38,125*.

Launching with two trim levels: Commerce and Commerce Plus, both offer a range of business-ready practicality, advanced connectivity, and driver assistance systems. Featuring a 77kWh (net capacity) lithium-ion battery, the ID. Buzz Cargo is capable of an all-electric range of up to 256 miles.

Starting from £38,125*, Commerce offers LED headlight signature, three front seats with heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 10” touchscreen, wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB-C ports. The price also includes three services and one MOT**.

Commerce Plus, with prices starting from £42,375, adds Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Keyless entry, Park Assist Plus with memory function, rear view camera, multi-function leatherette steering wheel, heated windscreen, Discover Pro navigation system with 10” touchscreen, plus a range of driver assistance systems such as Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

Built using sustainable components and materials, the “workhorse” of the ID. Buzz family, the ID. Buzz Cargo offers all-electric power with no compromise. With a modern loading space design – possible due to its MEB platform – the new ID. Buzz Cargo can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded sideways, with an overall volume of up to 3.9m3. Likewise, with its powerful e-drive, trailer loads of up to 1,000 kg can also be easily attached to the optional trailer hitch.

Customers can choose from a two or three seat configuration upfront, with plenty of space inside the cab for work essentials, thanks to clever cockpit storage. A fixed partition between the driver’s cab and the loading space can be fitted with a window and through-loading if required. Two sliding side doors make loading even more convenient and flexible.

The ID. Buzz Cargo will be open for order in August, for more information visit the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles website: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/electric-vans/id-buzz-cargo.html