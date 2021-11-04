Chiller conversion adds refrigeration capability to Crafter Luton

Conversion built by Recognised Partner, The Cold Consortium Ltd

Temperature-controlled Crafter can be chilled to 0 o C

Award-winning Converter Recognition Scheme provides customers with quality-guaranteed conversions

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new refrigeration conversion for the Volkswagen Crafter Luton, built by Recognised Partner, The Cold Consortium Ltd.

The new conversion is based on the existing Engineered To Go Crafter Luton by Ingimex and adds refrigeration capability to help with the growing demand for chilled commercial vehicles. The sector, which supplies industries such as pharmaceutical and grocery deliveries, continues to expand as customers increasingly turn to home deliveries.

The loadspace of the refrigerated Crafter Luton can be chilled to 0oC with a temperature-controlled multi-strip curtain fitted to the rear shutter. Pressure-bonded insulation panels offer maximum strength while reducing weight, and the bulkhead panel is strengthened to carry the refrigeration system evaporator. Motion-activated infrared (PIR) sensor lighting replaces the standard load bay lighting.

The Cold Consortium Ltd, based in York, has specialised in converting vans to refrigerated chillers, fridges and freezers for over 20 years. The company is a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Recognised Partner, having undergone a rigorous certification process to meet the stringent quality and technical criteria required by the scheme.

All conversions completed by any of the 21 partners are fully covered by a warranty that matches the term of the base vehicle warranty, while customers liaise with a single point of contact at their Van Centre for all servicing and aftersales support for a seamless ownership experience.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The temperature-controlled vehicle market is growing, and we’re delighted to be able to announce a new conversion in partnership with The Cold Consortium. Recognised conversions like this are all part of our commitment to providing our customers with the right van for their job, no matter the industry or requirement.”

Conversions available through the scheme include car transporters, cranes, minibuses and mobile workshops, as well as racking, refrigeration, welfare and wheelchair access vehicles, on top of standard Lutons, dropsides and tippers. The full list of conversions and converters can be seen here: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/buy-a-van/conversions.html